Kylian Mbappe matches England's Geoff Hurst to score second FIFA World Cup final hattrick

Photo: Twitter

Lusail Stadium, Qatar: In his most important match, Lionel Messi scored twice to take Argentina in touching distance of glory. However, France talisman Kylian Mbappe brought France back each time, bettering Messi's goalscoring with a historic hattrick. Mbappe scored only the second hattrick of a FIFA World Cup. England's Geoff Hurst has been the only other player to achieve the feat, doing so in the 1966 World Cup final win for England.

Argentina and France played nearly 140 minutes of football in what will go down as one of the greatest matches in FIFA World Cup history. The match went down into penalties after Argentina and France ended 90 minutes and extra time tied 3-3. While Messi and Mbappe both scored the opening penalties for their teams, it was the turn of Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez to stamp his mark on the finals. Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties.

Despite equalling an elite record, Mbappe also gained a reluctant one, becoming the first player in World Cup history to score a hattrick and be on the losing side.

