Kylian Mbappe hits out at Paraguay after France's Round of 16 win: 'We also know how to play dirty'

Kylian Mbappe didn't hold back after France's hard-fought FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 victory over Paraguay, saying "we also know how to play dirty." Here's what the France captain said, the context behind his remarks and why they sparked debate.

Once again, Mbappé stepped up for Les Bleus, battling through the blazing heat in Philadelphia to score his seventh goal of the tournament. His penalty in the 70th minute broke the deadlock and pulled him even with Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot chase. Even with the relentless sun and a parade of hard tackles, France’s captain stayed cool, and he made it clear after the match—anyone who thinks this team is soft is in for a surprise.

“We knew exactly what kind of match we were in for,” Mbappé said. “We can get our hands dirty too—we know how to play ugly football if we need to. Maybe they thought we’d show up in tuxedos, but we were ready for a fight.”

Tempers flared in the Philly heat. The game went on under a heat warning, with the temperature crossing 100 degrees, and the tension only got hotter on the field. Paraguay stuck to a defensive plan full of rough fouls and trash talk, which led to a series of run-ins between Mbappé and Matías Galarza.

Things didn’t cool down after the whistle, either. Players got into it at midfield, and Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill even tossed the ball at Mbappé’s back during the chaos. Later, Gill said, “I tried to shake his hand, but he ignored me. I lost my temper,” a moment that pretty much summed up Paraguay’s frustration.

Now, France shifts to knockout mode, and the mood is clear: they’re bracing for battle. Rayan Cherki, who came off the bench late, echoed Mbappé’s attitude. The midfielder said this team isn’t just about playing pretty football—they know how to scrap, and that makes them dangerous in tournament football. Their gritty display just cements France’s place as a favorite heading into the final rounds.

“We knew we wouldn’t get to show off our technical skills much today,” Cherki said. “But we proved France is about more than talent. If you want to go to war with us, this is the answer you’ll get.”

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