Kylian Mbappe files Rs 511 crore complaint against former club PSG over…

Mbappe is owed close to 55 million Euros (Rs 511 crore approx.) in unpaid wages by PSG, the amount comprising the last three months of the player's contract salaries (April, May, and June) as well as a "ethical bonus" for these three months.

Kylian Mbappe's affiliation with Paris Saint Germain is not over as the French striker is still in dispute with PSG and its main shareholder, Qatar Sports Investments over unpaid wages and has referred the matter to the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) over the dispute.

Mbappe is owed close to 55 million Euros in unpaid wages by PSG, the amount comprising the last three months of the player's contract salaries (April, May, and June) as well as a "ethical bonus" for these three months. It also includes the final third of a signing bonus (36 million euros) that the player was expected to get in February. In mid-June, PSG received an official notice from the player's camp according to a report by French newspaper, Le Monde.

The report further stated that Mbappe filed his complaint with legal committee of the French Professional Football League (LFP), citing article 259 of France's professional football charter, which states that "wages must be paid by clubs to players under contract by the last day of each month at the latest, under the conditions of ordinary law.

Following the procedure, the matter was referred to UEFA via the French Football Federation (FFF).

Mbappe joined Real Madrid after his seven year stint at PSG which saw him become the club's all time top scorer. The relationship between the two ended on a sour note with reports of PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Mbappe being involved in a verbal argument also emerged.

The 2018 World Cup winner won the UEFA Super Cup in his first game with Real Madrid and was involved in the side's 1-1 draw against Mallorca in their La Liga opener.

