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Kylian Mbappe eyes Golden Boot lead as France face Morocco in FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final

Kylian Mbappe has a golden opportunity to move ahead of Lionel Messi in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race when France take on Morocco in the quarter-finals. With a semi-final place and individual honours on the line, all eyes will be on the French superstar.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 09, 2026, 06:36 PM IST

Kylian Mbappe eyes Golden Boot lead as France face Morocco in FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final
France vs Morocco (AI-generated image)
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The first quarter-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off on July 10. Tonight, at 1:30 AM IST, France and Morocco clash at Boston Stadium—a showdown everyone’s been waiting for.

Kylian Mbappe leads the French side with seven goals so far, just one behind Lionel Messi, who tops the Golden Boot chart with eight. There’s more than just victory at stake here; Mbappe has his eyes set on overtaking his old PSG teammate before the tournament’s end.

As for the rivalry, France and Morocco have played each other six times internationally, with France dominating four times, Morocco winning once, and one draw. In World Cup history, this is only their second meeting. Last time, France beat Morocco 2-0 in the 2022 semi-finals. Morocco hasn’t forgotten that loss—they’re hungry for revenge.

France has been flawless this World Cup. Five matches, five wins. In the group stage, they took down Norway 4-1, Iraq 3-0, and Senegal 3-1. Sweden was next in the Round of 32—France triumphed 3-0. Paraguay put up a fight in the Round of 16, but France edged them out 1-0.

Morocco’s unbeaten too. They won 4-2 against Haiti, edged Scotland 1-0, and held Brazil to a tough 1-1 draw in the group stage. The Round of 32 saw a gritty match with the Netherlands, ending 1-1 in regular time. Morocco kept their cool, winning 3-2 on penalties. Then, they brushed off Canada 3-0 in the Round of 16.

One battle will grab attention tonight: Mbappe versus Hakimi. France depends on Mbappe’s firepower to break Morocco’s defense, while Morocco banks on their captain, Achraf Hakimi, to keep France at bay. Looking at recent form, France holds the advantage—but with Morocco’s giant-killing reputation, anything can happen.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India? 

The FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final match between France and Morocco will be broadcast LIVE on Zee's new Unite8 Sports network in India, which includes Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD. Additionally, the France vs Morocco match will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 website and app. 

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

Also read| France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-final: Preview, live streaming, kick-off time and predicted lineups

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