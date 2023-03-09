Kylian Mbappe breaks silence on potential transfer after PSG suffer defeat in Champions League

Image Source: Twitter

Following PSG's lackluster performance against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena, Kylian Mbappe addressed rumors of his potential transfer. The talented forward emphasized that his current priority is leading his team to victory in Ligue 1. Mbappe confidently stated that he is not preoccupied with future plans at this moment.

“No, no, I’m calm — the only thing that matters to me this season is to win now Ligue 1 and then we’ll see. At the moment, I’m only talking about this season. Nothing else matters to me. We are disappointed,” Mbappe said.

After the defeat, Mbappe praised Bayern Munich and acknowledged that they have the potential to win the Champions League. The French striker recognized the Bundesliga giants as a formidable force in the competition.

“They have a great team, they have a great squad they have a team that is built to win the Champions League. SAs I said at the beginning of the season, in my first Champions League press conference that we were going to do our maximums. Our maximum, that’s it, that is out truth,” he added.

Bayern Munich emerged victorious over PSG with a 2-0 aggregate score, thanks to Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's 61st-minute goal and Serge Gnabry's 89th-minute strike. Although PSG dominated the opening half, they were unable to capitalize on their advantage, and Bayern Munich's relentless pressure eventually paid off. Choupo-Moting's goal broke the deadlock and gave Bayern the momentum they needed to secure their victory. Gnabry's late goal was the icing on the cake, sealing the deal for Bayern Munich and sending them through to the next round.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) played their latest match without their star player Neymar, who unfortunately suffered a season-ending ankle injury during the first leg. However, they did have the talented Kylian Mbappe back in the starting lineup after he was a substitute in the previous game.

