Sports

Sports

KSI vs Logan Paul 2, Boxing Match: Live streaming, preview, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Two of the biggest Youtube stars are going head-to-head on November 9 when UK's "KSI" locks horn with Logan Paul of USA.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2019, 07:12 PM IST



Two of the biggest Youtube stars are going head-to-head on November 9 when UK's "KSI" locks horn with Logan Paul of USA.

This is the rematch between the pair for the "YouTube Boxing Championship" title.

Last year in August, the bout ended up in a majority draw after six hard-fought rounds. But this time, both fighters will be looking for a knockout, especially with no head guards involved. 

According to the Guardian, this main event fight has attracted a capacity crowd of 21,000, generating £2.7m (US$3.5m) from it with more than 800,000 pay-per-view buys at £7.50 ($10). 

The pair has almost 40 million subscribers between them so it's fair to say whoever loses tonight will get a lot of fire on social media from the other set of fans for quite some time. 
 


When and where to watch KSI vs Logan Paul 2 Boxing Match: 

Where and when is the KSI vs Logan Paul, Boxing match happening?

The KSI vs Logan Paul, boxing match will take place on November 9 (November 10 in Inda), 2019, at Staples Centre in USA. 

 

What time does the KSI vs Logan Paul, Boxing match begin?

The KSI vs Logan Paul boxing match will begin at 9:45 AM IST(11:15 PM ET). 

 

Where to watch KSI vs Logan Paul, Boxing Match live in India (TV channels)?

Unfortunately, the KSI vs Logan Paul 2 boxing match will not be live telecasted in India. 

 

How and where to watch online KSI vs Logan Paul live stream?

The KSI vs Logan Paul live stream will be available on DAZN.

