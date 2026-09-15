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Kris Srikkanth slams Gambhir and selectors over opening dilemma after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi up to benched, says 'I pity...'

Kris Srikkanth slammed Gautam Gambhir and team management for dropping Player of the Series Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in 1st T20I vs Afghanistan and for giving inconsistent chances to both him and Sanju Samson.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 15, 2026, 12:37 PM IST

Kris Srikkanth slams Gambhir and selectors over opening dilemma after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi up to benched, says 'I pity...'
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Former India captain Kris Srikkanth criticised Team India's choice to exclude 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from the playing XI for the first T20I against Afghanistan. Sooryavanshi was previously named Player of the Series against Zimbabwe, scoring 151 runs at a strike rate of 196.10, yet the team opted for Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma as openers instead.

Srikkanth questions Sooryavanshi's exclusion

Srikkanth expressed surprise at the decision, mentioning on his YouTube channel that even his wife questioned the absence of Sooryavanshi from the lineup. He said, "Yesterday, because Sooryavanshi didn't play, we started watching a movie. My wife was shouting that Sooryavanshi didn't play and started arguing that someone who was the Player of the Match in the last match isn't playing."

Srikkanth criticised the team's treatment of Sooryavanshi, expressing concerns that playing in the next match may impose performance pressure on the young player. He highlighted Sooryavanshi's shift from red-ball cricket in the Duleep Trophy final to T20, asserting that the teenager has shown his capabilities in domestic cricket and with the Rajasthan Royals, warranting a longer opportunity.

I pity Samson, says Srikkanth

Srikkanth criticised the team management for its treatment of Sanju Samson, noting that he was initially in the starting XI during the UK tour but was then replaced after three matches. Samson returned for the final match of that tour but was subsequently rested for the Zimbabwe series. Srikkanth said, "This team management is playing around with Sanju Samson. I pity Samson. Either you give him an extended run and then drop him, or give Vaibhav Sooryavanshi a run of matches without dropping him." He said both players are getting only two matches here and there, which is not good for any player and creates uncertainty at the top of the order.

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According to Sunita Ahuja, the family honours Ganpati Bappa for 1.5 days each year. She said she will continue the custom her late mother-in-law started. She claimed that because Bappa has given her a great deal of popularity over the past year, she brought Bappa home with singing and dancing this year.

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