Korea Open: PV Sindhu loses to world number four An Seyoung in the semi-finals

Ace badminton player, PV Sindhu was not able to defeat her counterpart during the semi-final match of the Korea Open as she went on to lose 2 sets directly in the 48-minute long encounter by 14-21, 17-21.

This was Sindhu's fourth consecutive loss against An Seyoung and with this loss PV Sindhu had to sign off the Korean Open super 500 badminton tournament.

An Seyoung was at her best from the start of the 1st set as quickly she got the lead of 6-1 over PV Sindhu. The Indian Shuttler did manage to counterattack by some smashes and took the score to 4-7 but the Korean was at her best today and increased her lead further to 11-6 at the break time of the 1st set. Sindhu tried to keep up to the pace of An Seyoung but was not able to get a breakthrough and lost the 1st set by 14-21.

An Seyoung goes to the Korea Open 2022 finals by defeating Pusarla V. Sindhu!!!!! What a game!#KoreaOpen2022 pic.twitter.com/fwluApklwQ — willie (@willeyhhfixeu) April 9, 2022

Sindhu was off to a good 3-0 start in the second set but An Seyoung soon surged ahead to 5-3. At one point of the 2nd set, the scores tied at 9-9 but the Korean was relentless in her retrievals and soon moved to a two-point advantage when Sindhu shot one to the net. Sindhu lost the second set by 17-21.