Korea Masters: Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma move to second round; Sourabh Verma exits

Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma started on a positive note as they progress to the second round of the Korea Masters 2019 in Gwangju on Wednesday.

The former world No. 1 got the better of Hong Kong’s Wong Wing Ki Vincent 21-18 21-17 in 37 minutes. Srikanth extended his dominance in the head-to-head record against Vincent to 11-3. He next faces Japan’s Kanta Tsuneyama in the second round on Thursday.

As for Sameer, he did not have to go the distance as his opponent Kazumasa Sakai of Japan retired midway through the first game with the Indian leading 11-8.

Sameer will now face Donghun in the second round.

However, India did see a loss in Sourabh Verma. The shuttler exited after losing to home favourite Kim Donghun. After losing the first game 13-21, the Indian made a strong comeback in the second game 21-12.

However, Donghun summoned his best to outclass Sourabh 21-13 and march ahead.

