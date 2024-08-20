Twitter
National Award-winning Bengali filmmaker Utpalendu Chakraborty passes away at 76 after cardiac arrest

DNA TV Show: Will President's rule be imposed in West Bengal amid uproar over Kolkata doctor rape-murder case?

Kylian Mbappe files Rs 511 crore complaint against former club PSG over…

Fawad Khan to finally return to Indian theatres? Actor's biggest hit The Legend of Maula Jatt to release here on...

Mpox scare: AIIMS Delhi issues protocol for handling patients amid global surge in cases

Kolkata rape-murder case: Sourav Ganguly faces backlash over his comments on incident, changes X profile picture to…

Ganguly who has been slammed by the netizens for describing the crime as a “isolated incident” has now changed his X profile picture to black colour to express solidarity with the victim.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 05:29 PM IST

Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly faced massive backlash online for his comments on the unfortunate rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Ganguly who has been slammed by the netizens for describing the crime as an “isolated incident” has now changed his X profile picture to black colour to express solidarity with the victim.

Like many others on social media, Ganguly has voiced his opinion in the wake of a horrific crime that's shocked the country and led to nationwide protests by doctors. His gesture comes days after he clarified his comments on the tragic incident.

“I don’t know how what I said last Sunday was construed or interpreted. I have said it earlier as well that (the crime) it’s a terrible thing. Now, the CBI (and the) police are investigating the matter. It’s very shameful what has happened,” Ganguly told reporters.

"The punishment should be such that no one dares to commit such crime again in their life. That is important. Punishment has to be severe," he further added.

Ganguly earlier termed the crime as an “isolated incident”, based on which Bengal or the country cannot be judged.

“I don’t think everything should be judged on an isolated incident. There is no room to think that everything or everyone is not safe for this (incident). Such accidents happen all over the world. It is wrong to think that girls are not safe. Not only in West Bengal, but everywhere in India, women are safe. Where we live is the best place. One should not judge by one incident,” Ganguly had told reporters during an event.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
