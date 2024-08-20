Kolkata rape-murder case: Sourav Ganguly faces backlash over his comments on incident, changes X profile picture to…

Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly faced massive backlash online for his comments on the unfortunate rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Ganguly who has been slammed by the netizens for describing the crime as an “isolated incident” has now changed his X profile picture to black colour to express solidarity with the victim.

Sir, huge fan but the “stray incident” description was insensitive. Even, it would have come out as reflex. — Amrit Pradhan (@amritpradhan63) August 19, 2024

Dada i always loved you very much. I supported KKR in 1st edition because u were there. I hated KKR till the 2023 edition because you were removed unceremoniously but have to say I'm saddened by your statement on #BengalHorror. Anyways better late than never this tweet is good. — Ganesh (@me_ganesh14) August 19, 2024

I was a huge fan of yours..but your recent comment really not expected from you..you have a daughter too..so, aapse behtar aur kaun feel kar sakta hai...but unfortunately, you proved me wrong !! August 19, 2024

Like many others on social media, Ganguly has voiced his opinion in the wake of a horrific crime that's shocked the country and led to nationwide protests by doctors. His gesture comes days after he clarified his comments on the tragic incident.

“I don’t know how what I said last Sunday was construed or interpreted. I have said it earlier as well that (the crime) it’s a terrible thing. Now, the CBI (and the) police are investigating the matter. It’s very shameful what has happened,” Ganguly told reporters.

"The punishment should be such that no one dares to commit such crime again in their life. That is important. Punishment has to be severe," he further added.

Ganguly earlier termed the crime as an “isolated incident”, based on which Bengal or the country cannot be judged.

“I don’t think everything should be judged on an isolated incident. There is no room to think that everything or everyone is not safe for this (incident). Such accidents happen all over the world. It is wrong to think that girls are not safe. Not only in West Bengal, but everywhere in India, women are safe. Where we live is the best place. One should not judge by one incident,” Ganguly had told reporters during an event.

