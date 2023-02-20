‘Kohli has made this team’: Star India batter’s big statement on Virat after 2nd Test vs Australia

Source: Twitter

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has praised ex-India skipper Virat Kohli while expressing his views on Rohit Sharma’s captaincy in Test matches. According to Gambhir, current India skipper Rohit Sharma is following the template that was earlier set by Kohli when he was leading the side.

Gambhir reiterated the fact that there is not much difference between Rohit and Kohli’s captaincy especially in longest format of the game. He said Rohit has not created his own template, the way he manages Jadeja and Ashwin is very identical to how Virat Kohli used to do it.

"Honestly, I have always believed that Rohit Sharma is an amazing captain, but there is not much difference between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's captaincy, especially in this format. Virat Kohli started this template," Gambhir told Star Sports.

Gambhir noted that the real challenge for Rohit will be when he will lead the side on tour of SENA countries, as these countries were real challenges for Virat Kohli.

“Virat Kohli has made this team - Mohammad Shami, Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwin, Jadeja, Axar. Virat Kohli was as successful. So I don't see too much difference and I don't even want to say who is a better captain in these conditions because Virat was an equally good captain as Rohit is now. Rohit's challenge will be overseas," Gambhir concluded.