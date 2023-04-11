‘Kohli-Gambhir gloves off’: Eoin Morgan’s take on Harshal Patel’s missed run-out chance

Image for representation

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023 on Monday went down to the last ball when LSG defeated RCB. The last ball was delivered by Harshal Patel, who missed a run out chance just a few moments ago. He tried Mankading against the LSG batters but missed stumps by a whisker.

Former England captain Eoin Morgan, while talking about the incident on Jio Cinema, said, “If he (Harshal) had run him out, there would have been a pitch invasion. It would have been Kohli-Gambhir gloves off.”

While Gautam Gambhir was in the LSG dug out as a mentor, Virat Kohli was cheering his side RCB from their stand. Both—Gambhir and Kohli—are known for wearing their attitude on sleeves, and it may have caused some sparks to fly on the ground.

Earlier, Nicholas Pooran struck a blistering 62 off only 19 balls while Marcus Stoinis hammered 65 off 30 balls as Lucknow Super Giants pulled off a nail-biting one-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore at a capacity M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

In the process, the West Indies’ Pooran also hit the fastest half-century this season off only 15 balls. The game, however, went down to the wire before LSG managed the all-important single off the last ball of their 20th over with Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan making the most of wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik’s fumble.

(With inputs from ANI)

