Know First Indian To win Grand Chess Tour: After trailing 3-9, he makes upset win, this is what he said

R Praggnanandhaa beats Fabiano Caruana after 6-point comeback to become first Indian to win Grand Chess Tour in Saint Louis.

R Praggnanandhaa has become the first Indian to win the Grand Chess Tour. He made a stunning comeback to beat defending champion Fabiano Caruana in the final in Saint Louis on Thursday. Praggnanandhaa was trailing by six points after the Classical games. The score was 3-9. He then won both Rapid games to take an 11-9 lead.

How Praggnanandhaa made a comeback

Caruana staged a comeback in the Blitz section, drawing the first game and winning the second to tie at 12-12. Praggnanandhaa then won the third game, putting him ahead. In the final game, needing only a draw, he secured it through threefold repetition despite having a winning position. Overall, across six games, Praggnanandhaa won three, drew two, and lost one. He remarked he didn't believe he had much chance at the day's outset.

"Honestly, I didn't think I had much of a chance today. A six-point deficit is a lot. You basically need to do what I did," he said with a laugh. He added that his Rapid and Blitz game has improved a lot from last year and that helped him in this format.

A historic year for Indian grandmaster

This win boosts the Chennai Grandmaster's notable 2026 season after a poor showing at the Candidates tournament. He made a comeback by winning Norway Chess, where he defeated Magnus Carlsen twice, and also triumphed in the Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz, while sharing first place in the Sinquefield Cup. "Winning this is certainly second only to the World Championship, given the tradition and the stature of the event," Praggnanandhaa said.

Also read: Ankit Baliyan murder: CCTV footage reveals tragic incident of Haryanvi singer being shot dead outside gym

Praggnanandhaa won the $200,000 winner's prize at the 2026 Grand Chess Tour, finishing with total earnings of $404,354 and securing a spot for the 2027 tour. His next event is the Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, where India will defend its championship from September 16 to 27.