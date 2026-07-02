Knockout nightmare? Why England coach Thomas Tuchel is concerned about World Cup venue conditions against Mexico

England coach Thomas Tuchel has raised concerns over the high-altitude conditions in Mexico City ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against in-form hosts Mexico, following a hard-fought win over DR Congo.

England may have booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, but head coach Thomas Tuchel believes an even tougher challenge lies ahead against Mexico.

Tuchel is concerned about Mexico City's high altitude

England triumphed 2-1 against DR Congo, thanks to two late goals from Harry Kane. This victory allowed them to advance to the knockout stage, although coach Tuchel acknowledged that their next match against a strong Mexico team at the Azteca Stadium will pose a new challenge.

Tuchel's primary concern is the stadium's altitude of over 7,200 feet, which leads to lower oxygen levels that complicate physical performance for unacclimatized players. Generally, teams need several days to adapt, but England only has three days between matches, making adjustment unfeasible, as noted by Tuchel before the Round of 16 clash. 'The altitude will be a big disadvantage because we cannot physically adapt to it. It just takes too much time. We have only three days between these matches. It's physically just not possible to adapt to the altitude,' he said.

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England faces an in-form Mexico

Mexico has excelled in the tournament, winning all four matches with strong home support, giving them an advantage in the knockout stages. Tuchel remains confident in England's mindset, noting their resilience after a tough game against the Democratic Republic of the Congo as they prepare for upcoming challenges. The England manager also dismissed suggestions that his players are burdened by the nation's long wait for a World Cup title, which dates back to 1966.

'I didn't witness any of that. Giving in and accepting that story would be so simple. As England gets ready for one of their most difficult tests of the tournament, Tuchel remarked, 'I didn't see any of that, and that is a very, very good sign.'

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/