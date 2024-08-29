Twitter
IPL 2025: Players who can attract bid of more than Rs 20 crore in IPL Mega Auction, check list here

As the IPL 2025 mega auction approaches, expected to take place between December 2024 and February 2025, these players are likely to be at the centre of intense bidding wars

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 03:07 PM IST

IPL 2025: Players who can attract bid of more than Rs 20 crore in IPL Mega Auction, check list here
As the Indian Premier League (IPL) gears up for its mega auction in 2025, the cricketing world is abuzz with speculation about which players could command the highest prices. The IPL, known for its high-stakes auctions, often sees franchises splurging millions on top talent. This year, three players stand out as potential candidates to fetch a staggering ₹20 crore or more.

Travis Head

The 30-year-old Australian cricketer has established himself as an explosive and an impactful player. He has helped Australia win the ODI World Cup 2023 and World Test Championship 2023, in which he was man of the match for both the finals. He was in red-hot form in IPL 2024 as well, in which he smashed 567 runs with a magnificent strike rate of 191.55. IPL teams won't hesitate to spend money on him in the IPL mega auction with the firepower and reliability he offers.

Pat Cummins

Another Australian on the list, Pat Cummins, is also the captain of his national team and also has a staggering fan base in India. His captaincy skills with fast-paced bowling and ability to bat can contribute in the Mega Auction. He has already crossed the 20 crore mark in the IPL Auction once in the IPL 2024 Auction where he was brought by the Sunrises Hyderabad at a price of Rs 20.50 crores. For franchises looking to add a captain and a fast bowler who can bring an ideology to the team, he can be the best buy possible.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul has been consistent in his performance in the IPL throughout the years. He has grown from a mere talented young man to one of the most consistent openers of the IPL tournament. His run-scoring and captaincy for the Lucknow Super Giants put other aspects of his worth into perspective.

Rahul’s style of play, especially against the fast bowlers, and his ability to score big when the team is in a spot of bother makes him a hot property. In the list of players, teams are looking to strengthen their top order. Looking at his recent performances in IPL where he is among the top run-scorers every season, the 20 crore valuation does not seem unrealistic. Especially when the franchise needs a reliable opening batsman and a future player for the team that they can bank upon.
 
The IPL auction is a blend of the current performances, future prospects, the market trend, team management, and player’s story. Pat Cummins is a leader of the team, KL Rahul is very consistent and Head is a power hitter, all these players can cost more than ₹20 crore.

However, the actual bidding will also depend on the purse availability of teams, their existing squad and how much they rate every player in terms of their contribution to the overall team’s formation strategy.

These three players are sure to be in the hot seat of the bidding war if they are not retained before the IPL 2025 mega auction, which is expected to happen between December 2024 and February 2025. Since each team can retain only 3–4 players, the auction is set to be an interesting event where franchises would try to bag the best of talents for the next season’s team.

