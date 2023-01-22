KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding : From no phone policy to limited guests - Here's what we know so far

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty (File Photo)

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and renowned Indian cricketer KL Rahul are reportedly set to tie the knot on January 23, 2022. However, rumors have been circulating about the strict policies that guests must adhere to at the couple's nuptials.

According to reports, the Mehndi ceremony of the couple is set to take place on January 22, 2023, at Suniel Shetty's luxurious residence in Mumbai. On the following day, the couple will be officially tying the knot at Shetty's lavish bungalow in Khandala. The intimate event will be attended by a total of 200 guests, with 100 guests from Athiya's side and 100 guests from KL Rahul's side.

The reports further assert that guests attending the event will be prohibited from sharing any photos or videos from the occasion. Additionally, their cell phones will be confiscated during the ceremony. Once the nuptials are complete, the newlyweds will host a lavish reception for their friends in Mumbai.

A few days ago, renowned photographer Varinder Chawla captured images of KL Rahul's apartment building, which was adorned with vibrant lights. While both families have remained tight-lipped about the wedding ceremony, an official announcement has yet to be made.

As per Hindustan Times report, Athiya’s parents--Suniel and Maya Shetty, brother-actor Ahan Shetty and her friends are expected to perform on her sangee.

“It is an extremely close-knit family affair. Only friends and family members will be a part of the wedding. It’s most likely that you may not see many industry peeps,” said an insider.

Athiya Shetty, daughter of Bollywood veteran Suniel and Mana Shetty, made her debut in the 2015 film Hero, co-starring Sooraj Pancholi. She then went on to feature in the comedy film Mubarakan, and most recently, she was seen in the movie Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

READ| After Besharam Rang, Shweta Tiwari’s hot dance on Pathaan's Jhoome Jo Pathaan goes viral, WATCH video