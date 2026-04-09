FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Fire breaks out inside Terminal 1B of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport

Viral video: Akshay Kumar gets injured performing stunt, fans applaud his dedication, Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra support Bhooth Bangla

Air India Mumbai-Bengaluru flight makes U-turn after engine stops mid-air, here's what we know so far

KKR vs LSG IPL 2026: Will rain play spoilsport again at Eden Gardens? Check weather forecast, head‑to‑head record and pitch report here

US-Iran Strait of Hormuz Standoff: India's oil crisis deepens, inflation fears rise; how will it brace?

Did Pakistan create confusion on inclusion of Hezbollah in US-Iran ceasefire deal? Lebanon demands inclusion as dispute escalates

Priyanka Chopra becomes first Bollywood actress to feature on Beverly Hills' Bvlgari billboard

Sandeep Reddy Vanga blasts Dhurandhar 2 haters, slams 'propaganda criticism', bashes writers, actors banking on it: 'Poora khet jalana padega'

India-US trade deal to be signed this month? Here's what Trump's envoy Sergio Gor said

Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Results 2026: 84% students passed, girls outperform boys again, check overall pass percentage, stream wise result

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Akshay Kumar gets injured performing stunt, fans applaud his dedication, Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra support Bhooth Bangla

Viral video: Akshay Kumar gets injured performing stunt, Tiger, Sidharth react

KKR vs LSG IPL 2026: Will rain play spoilsport again at Eden Gardens? Check weather forecast, head‑to‑head record and pitch report here

KKR vs LSG IPL 2026: Will rain play spoilsport again at Eden Gardens? Check

US-Iran Strait of Hormuz Standoff: India's oil crisis deepens, inflation fears rise; how will it brace?

US-Iran Strait of Hormuz Standoff: India's oil crisis sparks inflation fears

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: Here's a look at Mukesh Ambani's son's car collection, from Mercedes-Benz S-Class to G63 AMG

Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: Here's a look at Mukesh Ambani's son's car

From US to Russia: Top 5 countries with world's biggest crude oil production capacity, know where India stands

From US to Russia: Top 5 countries with world's biggest crude oil production

West Bengal Elections 2026: PM Modi's 6 guarantees for poll-bound state, from 7th pay commission to women's safety

West Bengal Elections 2026: PM Modi's 6 guarantees for poll-bound state

HomeSports

SPORTS

KKR vs LSG IPL 2026: Will rain play spoilsport again at Eden Gardens? Check weather forecast, head‑to‑head record and pitch report here

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens faces a 90% rain threat, raising chances of delay or washout. Practice sessions were also disrupted due to bad weather.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 09, 2026, 07:39 PM IST

KKR vs LSG IPL 2026: Will rain play spoilsport again at Eden Gardens? Check weather forecast, head‑to‑head record and pitch report here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens faces a high rain threat, with forecasts predicting a 90% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms, raising fears of another washout.

Practice sessions hit by rain:

H3N2 virus 2026 04 09T155453 271

The two teams have already experienced disruptions to their game preparations because heavy rain and strong winds affected their Wednesday training sessions. The ongoing rainy weather conditions have restricted players from practicing which creates uncertainty for their upcoming match. Kolkata Knight Riders face another setback because they have only earned one point through a rain-affected match during their disappointing season.

Pitch likely to assist bowlers:

The match will take place on the same field which was used for the previous match this week. The field remains closed because of ongoing rain. The conditions will help fast bowlers to perform better during the initial part of the match. Teams that win the toss will choose to bowl first because they want to use the moisture and overcast weather conditions to their advantage.

Also read: From Boundaries to Balance Sheets: IPL's Billion-Dollar Reckoning

No reserve day, time is crucial

IPL league matches do not have reserve days, which makes time management essential for these games. The match requires both teams to play at least five overs for a result to occur. The five-over contest must start before 10:50 PM IST because officials can extend the match by one hour if they choose to do so.

The ongoing weather alert in the city makes it impossible to determine whether the game will proceed without interruptions. Fans will need to wait for a temporary weather improvement to see their highly anticipated match.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Fire breaks out inside Terminal 1B of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport
Fire breaks out inside Terminal 1B of Mumbai international airport
Viral video: Akshay Kumar gets injured performing stunt, fans applaud his dedication, Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra support Bhooth Bangla
Viral video: Akshay Kumar gets injured performing stunt, Tiger, Sidharth react
Air India Mumbai-Bengaluru flight makes U-turn after engine stops mid-air, here's what we know so far
Air India Mumbai-Bengaluru flight makes U-turn after engine stops mid-air, here'
KKR vs LSG IPL 2026: Will rain play spoilsport again at Eden Gardens? Check weather forecast, head‑to‑head record and pitch report here
KKR vs LSG IPL 2026: Will rain play spoilsport again at Eden Gardens? Check
US-Iran Strait of Hormuz Standoff: India's oil crisis deepens, inflation fears rise; how will it brace?
US-Iran Strait of Hormuz Standoff: India's oil crisis sparks inflation fears
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: Here's a look at Mukesh Ambani's son's car collection, from Mercedes-Benz S-Class to G63 AMG
Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: Here's a look at Mukesh Ambani's son's car
From US to Russia: Top 5 countries with world's biggest crude oil production capacity, know where India stands
From US to Russia: Top 5 countries with world's biggest crude oil production
West Bengal Elections 2026: PM Modi's 6 guarantees for poll-bound state, from 7th pay commission to women's safety
West Bengal Elections 2026: PM Modi's 6 guarantees for poll-bound state
Matthew Perry's drug overdose case: Who is Jasveen Sanga, the' Ketamine Queen'? Indian origin drug dealer, sentenced to 15 years imprisonment
Matthew Perry's drug overdose case: Who is Jasveen Sanga, the' Ketamine Queen'?
KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026: 4 player battles you can't miss in match 15, from Rishabh Pant vs Varun Chakravarthy to Rinku Singh vs Avesh Khan
KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026: 4 player battles you can't miss in match 15
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement