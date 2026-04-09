KKR vs LSG IPL 2026: Will rain play spoilsport again at Eden Gardens? Check weather forecast, head‑to‑head record and pitch report here

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens faces a 90% rain threat, raising chances of delay or washout. Practice sessions were also disrupted due to bad weather.

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens faces a high rain threat, with forecasts predicting a 90% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms, raising fears of another washout.

Practice sessions hit by rain:

The two teams have already experienced disruptions to their game preparations because heavy rain and strong winds affected their Wednesday training sessions. The ongoing rainy weather conditions have restricted players from practicing which creates uncertainty for their upcoming match. Kolkata Knight Riders face another setback because they have only earned one point through a rain-affected match during their disappointing season.

Pitch likely to assist bowlers:

The match will take place on the same field which was used for the previous match this week. The field remains closed because of ongoing rain. The conditions will help fast bowlers to perform better during the initial part of the match. Teams that win the toss will choose to bowl first because they want to use the moisture and overcast weather conditions to their advantage.

Also read: From Boundaries to Balance Sheets: IPL's Billion-Dollar Reckoning

No reserve day, time is crucial

IPL league matches do not have reserve days, which makes time management essential for these games. The match requires both teams to play at least five overs for a result to occur. The five-over contest must start before 10:50 PM IST because officials can extend the match by one hour if they choose to do so.

The ongoing weather alert in the city makes it impossible to determine whether the game will proceed without interruptions. Fans will need to wait for a temporary weather improvement to see their highly anticipated match.