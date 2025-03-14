This left-arm fast bowler, who was previously part of the Knight Riders team, will initially be a net bowler. This move sees him return to the same franchise that secured his services for 50 lakh rupees in the IPL 2024 auction, although he didn't play in any matches last season.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have brought in Chetan Sakariya, a 27-year-old fast bowler, as a net bowler for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, which is set to start from March 22.

It's worth noting that Chetan Sakariya, formerly with the Delhi Capitals, went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction. This left-arm fast bowler, who was previously part of the Knight Riders team, will initially be a net bowler. This move sees him return to the same franchise that secured his services for 50 lakh rupees in the IPL 2024 auction, although he didn't play in any matches last season.

About Chetan Sakariya's career

Chetan Sakariya's professional cricket journey has been a mix of triumphs and setbacks. He played a key role in Saurashtra's Ranji Trophy victory before entering the IPL, but his form took a dip, leading to limited opportunities with the Delhi Capitals over two seasons. To add to his struggles, a serious wrist injury kept him out of all cricket.

However, Sakariya staged a comeback after recovering from his injury. Once fully fit, he impressed the Kolkata Knight Riders' bowling coach during a T20 tournament in Mumbai, which ultimately led to his return to the franchise.

The 27-year-old has now a chance to revive his cricketing career as a net bowler for the Kolkata Knight Riders. He will be paid Rs 2 lakh for this role. Beyond the financial aspect, this position offers him the valuable opportunity to train alongside top players and learn from a highly respected support staff. This staff includes figures like bowling coach Arun, mentor Dwayne Bravo, head coach Chandrakant Pandit, and assistant coach Ottis Gibson, all of whom can contribute to improving his on-field skills.

Chetan Sakariya's international career began in July 2021 with an ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo. He also played two T20I matches during the same tour. So far, he has taken three wickets in his three international appearances. In the IPL, Sakariya has shown his potential, taking 20 wickets in 19 matches at an average of 29.95. He made his IPL debut in 2021 with the Rajasthan Royals and then played for the Delhi Capitals for the next two seasons.