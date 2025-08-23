Add DNA as a Preferred Source
KKR's star batter Rinku Singh opens up about his love story with politician Priya Saroj: 'She liked my...'

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh got engaged to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj in June this year. Ever since then the couple has been in limelight for various reasons. Now, KKR's star player has opened up about his love story. Read here to know.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 11:13 AM IST

KKR's star batter Rinku Singh opens up about his love story with politician Priya Saroj: 'She liked my...'
The cricketing world and fans were taken by surprise when the engagement of Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and politician Priya Saroj was announced. Rinku, a star player for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), had not been linked with anyone publicly since his rise in the IPL, making the engagement news a significant surprise to his fans. In an interview, Rinku shared the details of how he met Priya Saroj, a politician affiliated with the Samajwadi Party.

The middle-order batter mentioned that their communication began in 2022, after he saw Priya's photo on a fan page. Although he was initially hesitant to message her on Instagram, he eventually gained the confidence to do so after noticing Priya had liked some of his photos.

How Rinku Singh fell in love with Priya Sanoj?

“It started in 2022 during the COVID years when IPL was in Mumbai," Rinku told News24. “I had a fan page that put up a photo of Priya about some voting in her village. Priya’s sister shoots photos and videos, so I think she had asked the fan page to put up a photo for help. I saw the photo and I liked her. I thought she was perfect for me. I thought about texting her, but then I thought it won’t be right," he added.

Rinku Singh texted Priya when she liked his photos

Rinku revealed that their relationship began when Priya liked some of his photos, prompting him to message her on Instagram. This led to regular communication, including conversations before matches, with Rinku acknowledging the beginning of his feelings in 2022.

“She liked a couple of my photos. Then I texted her on Instagram, and that’s how it all started. Then we started talking. In a week or two, we were talking regularly, talking before matches. So, I started feeling the love from 2022," Rinku said.

The couple, who got engaged in June, had planned to marry in November. However, the wedding has been postponed due to the Indian domestic cricket season and the upcoming international tournaments.

How has Rinku Singh's relationship with Priya Sanoj changed after the engagement?

Rinku also expressed his joy at Priya's election as an MP last year, highlighting her social work while acknowledging that their relationship has been somewhat impacted since her election.

“There has been no such change; it’s just initially, we used to speak a lot, but now it has decreased significantly," Rinku said. “She does her work, goes to the villages, talks to people and helps them, plus there’s also the parliament… but it’s important for her that she does all this groundwork as a politician… If you go to her Instagram, you’d see how much she works. She goes in the morning, comes back at night so we don’t get much time to talk and only talk at night," he added.

Meanwhile, Rinku Singh recently got picked up India’s Asia Cup squad 2025. The tournament is set to begin in September.

