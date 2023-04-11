Search icon
KKR’s Rinku Singh on last over heroics against GT: 'Told Yash Dayal to remain strong'

Rinku Singh is a success story beyond beliefs. He has come from a humble background to rise and shine above adversaries.

Riku Singh

Rinku Singh is the latest cricket sensation in India, thanks to IPL’s grand platform. The Kolkata Knight Riders’ batsman hit defending champion Gujarat Titans’ Yash Dayal for five massive sixes in the last over to pull off a terrific win. Zee News’ Kiran caught up with Singh.

So, has anything changed for Singh after the sensational match? “A lot of things have changed. Many people have started recognising me. It was a great match for me, and it was my best innings. Some big people are tweeting for me, so it’s special.”

He explained the situation during the match in a candid way. Singh said, “I was at 8 off 14 balls before that over, so I wasn’t feeling great, but then I played the last 8 balls really well. I didn’t even know how many runs did I need in the last over! I realised only when 10 runs were needed in the last two balls. I had a belief though. Like I knew the target but not ball by ball. I was playing according to ball’s merit.”

Did he also talk to Dayal after the match. “This is cricket, such things keep happening. I told him to remain strong. Not every match can be great.”

Singh, who hails from a humble background in Uttar Pradesh’ Aligarh, said, “My father was a hawker and the family was also not very supportive initially, so it was tough.”

KKR had bought Rinku Singh for Rs 55 lakh and the investment has paid amazing dividends.

