KKR IPL 2026 Retention and Release List: Players likely to be released from Shah Rukh Khan's team

After a dramatic decline in form last season, IPL 2024 champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) finished eighth, marking their worst performance in IPL history. The campaign, characterized by inconsistency, underperforming batters, and a volatile middle order, has led the franchise into a crucial rebuild ahead of the November 15 retention deadline for IPL 2026. With several senior players under scrutiny, KKR is anticipated to make bold decisions as they aim to reset their squad and regain competitiveness next year.

The first name which is under the scanner is Ajinkya Rahane. The may release him not only for his inconsistent performances but because KKR might seek a younger, more dynamic player to reshape their top order and introduce a fresh perspective to the batting lineup.

Also under scrutiny is Russell, who played 13 matches in 2025, scoring 167 runs at a strike rate of 163.73. Despite maintaining a high strike rate, his overall impact decreased, making his position in the squad more uncertain.

Venkatesh Iyer is another player facing a potential exit after a challenging 2025 season. His batting returns were inconsistent, with a high economy rate of 23.75 cr, which weakened KKR's balance. The franchise may opt to replace him to create room for a more effective all-round option.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Probable Retained Players:

Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy,

KKR's Probable Released Players:

Andre Russell, Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Anrich Nortje, Moeen Ali, Mayank Markande, Quinto de Kock, Rovman Powell, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya, Ramandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Luvnith Sisodia, Umran Malik