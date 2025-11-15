Nowgam Police Station blast was an 'accidental incident,' says MHA; 9 dead, 32 injured
Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa blessed with baby girl: Farah Khan shares glimpse of 'Barjatya style' baby shower party; Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon congratulate
Dining with the Kapoors Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor serve delectable spread of gossip and heartfelt stories from Bollywood's first film family
Bihar Election Results 2025: Who are Md. Qamrul Hoda, Abidur Rahman? Congress candidates who managed to win BIG amid party's flop show
Mukesh Ambani Announces Major Move: After Google, Reliance to set up 1 GW data centre in...
CSK issues FIRST statement after trading Ravindra Jadeja to RR: 'We are deeply grateful...'
Bobby Deol’s wife Tanya Deol REVEALS how she shares household chores with Sunny Deol’s wife Pooja Deol: 'They treat me...'
KKR IPL 2026 Retention and Release List: Players likely to be released from Shah Rukh Khan's team
MI IPL 2026 Retention and Release List: Players likely to be released from Nita Ambani's team
Tim Cook set to exit as Apple CEO next year? This executive emerges as TOP contender in behind-the-scenes succession talks
SPORTS
With several senior players under scrutiny, KKR is anticipated to make bold decisions as they aim to reset their squad and regain competitiveness next year.
After a dramatic decline in form last season, IPL 2024 champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) finished eighth, marking their worst performance in IPL history. The campaign, characterized by inconsistency, underperforming batters, and a volatile middle order, has led the franchise into a crucial rebuild ahead of the November 15 retention deadline for IPL 2026. With several senior players under scrutiny, KKR is anticipated to make bold decisions as they aim to reset their squad and regain competitiveness next year.
The first name which is under the scanner is Ajinkya Rahane. The may release him not only for his inconsistent performances but because KKR might seek a younger, more dynamic player to reshape their top order and introduce a fresh perspective to the batting lineup.
Also under scrutiny is Russell, who played 13 matches in 2025, scoring 167 runs at a strike rate of 163.73. Despite maintaining a high strike rate, his overall impact decreased, making his position in the squad more uncertain.
Venkatesh Iyer is another player facing a potential exit after a challenging 2025 season. His batting returns were inconsistent, with a high economy rate of 23.75 cr, which weakened KKR's balance. The franchise may opt to replace him to create room for a more effective all-round option.
Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy,
Andre Russell, Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Anrich Nortje, Moeen Ali, Mayank Markande, Quinto de Kock, Rovman Powell, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya, Ramandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Luvnith Sisodia, Umran Malik