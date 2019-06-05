King's Cup: Igor Stimac's reign begins with loss as Curacao defeat India 3-1

Headlines

Ibrahim Ali Khan bags his second film before making Bollywood debut: Report

Paloma Dhillon gets emotional at Dono trailer launch event, says 'every day on...'

PM Modi meets Nvidia CEO, talks about 'rich potential' of AI in India

World champion Neeraj Chopra felicitated by Switzerland Tourism

SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ibrahim Ali Khan bags his second film before making Bollywood debut: Report

Paloma Dhillon gets emotional at Dono trailer launch event, says 'every day on...'

World champion Neeraj Chopra felicitated by Switzerland Tourism

6 popular actors who barely completed school 

7 Benefits of neem leaves for skin

Benefits of Vitamin C serum for skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Five most mysterious temples of India

Amit Shah Blasts INDIA Block Over Stalin’s Remark, Says Not First Time They Insulted Sanatan Dharma

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer says his father hated that he wanted to become actor, reveals why

Can Jawan do in south what Baahubali, KGF did in north? Trade experts say SRK can give Bollywood's 'first pan India hit'

Who is Ujjwala Raut, India's first supermodel now reportedly dating IPL founder and Sushmita Sen's 'ex beau' Lalit Modi?

HomeSports

Sports

King's Cup: Igor Stimac's reign begins with loss as Curacao defeat India 3-1

India starts the journey on a losing note as Curacao defeat the Blue Tigers 3-1 in the opening match of the King's Cup 2019.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 20, 2019, 05:55 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India starts the journey on a losing note as Curacao defeat the Blue Tigers 3-1 in the opening match of the King's Cup 2019 in Buriram, Thailand on Wednesday.

Captain Sunil Chhetri - who became the most-capped Indian international with 108 appearances - scored India's lone goal in the 31st minute. But goals from Luis Bonevacia, Eelson Hooi, and Leandero Bacuna got Curacao to progress to the final.

Igor Stimac put defender Rahul Bheke and midfielders Sahal Abdul Samad and Brandon Fernandes in the starting XI as India started in a 4-2-3-1 shape with Chhetri leading the attack.

Curacao got off to a good start, but India soon stepped up with youngster Sahal having the first chance of the match in the eighth minute. Minutes later, Curacao ensured India's momentum was crushed as it struck two goals.

In the 16th minute, Curacao attacked from the right but Pronay Halder's sloppy clearance at the edge of the box allowed it to surge in. Nepomuceno's cross was meticulously dealt by Bonevacia, who side-footed the ball past a helpless Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Elson Hooi doubled Curacao's lead with a long ball he found on the left flank. He raced past Jhingan and rounded Gurpreet to slot Curacao's second goal.

Around the half-hour mark, the trailing Indian team were awarded a penalty kick after Samad was fouled in the box by Alexander Carolina. Chhetri delivered from the spot, scoring his 68th goal to make it 2-1. However, the joy was short-lived as Bacuna registered his team's third goal.

In the second half, India tried to build some action but Curacao's defence could not be broken.

As the rain poured in, India tried reducing the deficit, but couldn't find the target. Chhetri came close to scoring on two occasions but could not convert it into goals.

The Indian team walked off with a 1-3 defeat. They will now play with the losing team between Vietnam and Thailand for the third-place playoff on June 8.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka

RBI allows scope of UPI by including credit lines as funding account

PM Modi meets Nvidia CEO, talks about 'rich potential' of AI in India

Vivek Agnihotri says he will watch first day first show of Jawan, asks Shah Rukh Khan's fan to help him in...

'Ghatiya baatein mat karo': Shah Rukh Khan shuts troll asking him if Jawan's advance booking is 'real or corporate'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Five most mysterious temples of India

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE