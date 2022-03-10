German Open 2022: Kidambi Srikanth beats China's Guang Zu to enter quarter-final

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth defeated Lu Guang Zu of China in a hard-fought three-game encounter to enter the quarter-final of the German Open here in Westenergie Sporthalle on Thursday. Playing at court 2 Srikanth won 21-16, 21-23, 21-18 in a match that lasted for 67 minutes.
The World Champion silver medallist bagged the first game 21-16, but China's Lu Guang Zu made a brilliant comeback in the second game-winning it 23-21 to take make it one game apiece.
LET'S GO! #GermanOpen2022#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/DuF630w8co — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) March 10, 2022
Earlier on Tuesday Srikanth defeated France's Brice Leverdez in the first round of the men's singles clash.
Later in the day, Saina Nehwal will be facing 2013 World Champion Ratchanok Intanon from Thailand, in her women's singles match.
Men's Singles: Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap
Women's Singles: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal
Men's Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnu Goud Panjala, MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila
Women's Doubles: Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand, Haritha Harinarayanan-Ashna Roy, Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy
Mixed Doubles: Sai Pratheek-N Sikki Reddy, Ishaan Bhatnagar-Tanisha Crasto