Top 6 footballs under Rs 500 on Amazon

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Dwayne Johnson looks unrecognisable as he transforms into MMA legend Mark Kerr in first look of The Smashing Machine

Ireland, Spain, and Norway recognise Palestine as a state amid ongoing tensions

The Post-Raisi Era: Prospects and perils for India's engagement with Iran

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani to host Anant-Radhika's second pre-wedding function on cruise ship, attendees include..

Meet Indian doctor-turned-filmmaker at Cannes, had no financial backing, upset family by leaving medicine, studied at...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ireland, Spain, and Norway recognise Palestine as a state amid ongoing tensions

Dwayne Johnson looks unrecognisable as he transforms into MMA legend Mark Kerr in first look of The Smashing Machine

The Post-Raisi Era: Prospects and perils for India's engagement with Iran

9 Bollywood stars who bounced back after seeing failure

8 Indian actors with most National Film Awards 

Health benefits of eating roasted chana

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Is Asaduddin Owaisi Missing From Action? | AIMIM | Hyderabad |LS Polls

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Congress Be Able To Win In Amethi And Raebareli? | Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 79% Of India Has Voted: Who Is Ahead, BJP Or Congress? | NDA Vs INDIA

Dwayne Johnson looks unrecognisable as he transforms into MMA legend Mark Kerr in first look of The Smashing Machine

Meet Indian doctor-turned-filmmaker at Cannes, had no financial backing, upset family by leaving medicine, studied at...

Meet actress, who saved Shah Rukh Khan's life, got trolled for debut film; now set to star in Rs 200-crore film

HomeSports

Sports

Top 6 footballs under Rs 500 on Amazon

Love for the game of football and short of having a good one? Get an amazing range of strong and durable football that too in your budget without compromising in quality and having an issue with the high price tag.

Latest News

Kumar Vishnu Kant

Updated : May 22, 2024, 12:18 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The bravehearts game is football, and it's the sport in love across the globe. A dream of millions lies in this game, having a crazy fan following and a number of player’s dreams to become professional footballer. This love is being coated with the quality in budget footballs on Amazon, find some and have a game of the goals.

 

1. Nivia Storm Football

https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B00ICCYF0E/?tag=dnaindia-21 

 

  • The Warrior-1 model features high gloss PU synthetic leather stitched with ankle collar mesh for added durability and breathability.

  •  It comes with a moulded removable P.U sockliner and a soft cushion NR EVA inner insole for enhanced comfort during wear. 

  • The duo foam soft compressed midsole, combined with the shank, provides support and stability while maintaining a comfortable feel.

  •  Its multi-directional outsole ensures excellent traction and manoeuvrability on various surfaces. 

  • The outsole stitching on the sole lip further enhances support, especially on the forepart of the foot.

 

2. Vector X Street Soccer

https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B01566VTZ2/?tag=dnaindia-21 

 

  • The Vector X football is made of durable rubber material in a striking black-orange colour scheme.

  •  Designed for adults, it weighs approximately 0.43 kilograms and features a rubberized moulded construction with a textured surface comprising 32 panels. 

  • This ball is particularly excellent for hard and rough surfaces, showcasing high durability and resilience.

  • It performs exceptionally well in all weather conditions, making it a reliable choice for outdoor play. 

  • With a weight ranging from 400 to 450 grams, a circumference of 69.00 to 70.00 centimetres, and a diameter of 22.00 centimetres, this football offers quality and versatility for your games

 

3. Vector X Neo Football 

https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B085XV2XNV/?tag=dnaindia-21 

 

  • This football is suitable for use on hard ground without grass, wet and grassy ground, as well as artificial turf surfaces.

  •  It is a size 5 ball with a diameter of 219mm, made from synthetic rubber material. The rubber moulding gives it a weight range of 410-450 grams.

  •  Featuring superior thread hand stitching and a specially engineered shiny surface, this ball offers excellent durability and grip.

  •  Its balanced configuration ensures total ball control and low water uptake, making it ideal for training, recreation, or specifically for children under 16 years old.

 

4. Nivia Country Colour Football

https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B01H3AKRCA/?tag=dnaindia-21 

 

  • The package includes 1 football in a striking white/navy colour combination, sized at 5. 

  • This ball is suitable for use in all conditions and is ideal for both training sessions and matches.

  •  Made from durable rubber material, it features a butyl core/bladder and is machine-stitched for enhanced durability. 

  • The construction type is machine-stitched with rubberized moulded panels, ensuring a sturdy build. 

  • This football is waterproof and suitable for various playing surfaces, including hard ground without grass, wet and grassy ground, and artificial turf.

 

5. Cosco Rubber Hurricane Football

https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B0BLSK7SHQ/?tag=dnaindia-21 

 

  • This football is constructed using rubberized moulding with strong nylon winding for added durability.

  •  It is suitable for use on hard ground without grass, wet and grassy ground, as well as artificial turf surfaces.

  • The butyl bladder provides lasting air and shape retention, ensuring a consistent performance throughout the game.

  •  Its dimple design promotes true flight and aerodynamic stability, enhancing the overall playing experience.

  •  Ideal for soccer training and recreational use, this size 5 football is made from rubber material, offering a reliable choice for various playing conditions.

 

6. Vector X Brasil Rubber Moulded Football

https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B01566VWHW/?tag=dnaindia-21 

 

  • This football is a rubberized moulded ball with a textured surface and features a single-piece construction with 32 panels. 

  • It is specifically designed to perform excellently on hard and rough surfaces, showcasing high durability. 

  • The ball excels in all weather conditions, making it a reliable choice for various playing environments.

  •  With a weight range of 400 to 450 grams, a circumference of 69.00 to 70.00 centimetres, and a diameter of 22.00 centimetres, it offers consistent performance and optimal size for gameplay.

 

 

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DNA, and DNA claims no responsibility whatsoever)

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, left business in US to move to India, made Rs 300000000000 firm, Ratan Tata is now his…

Sumona Chakravarti breaks her silence on her absence from The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'I don't...'

Who was Amenhotep III, the richest man who ever lived, whose face has been recreated?

ICC seeks arrest warrants against Israel PM Netanyahu, Hamas chief Sinwar, US President Biden says..

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui arrested by police in Muzaffarnagar, details inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement