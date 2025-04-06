The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have expressed condemnation for "abusive language" towards their players that led to a sideline spat involving all-rounder Khusdil Shah on Saturday during the third and final ODI of the series against New Zealand.

In a significant development, the ICC has announced the appointment of a new match referee for the upcoming series between Australia and India. The decision follows a controversy surrounding the previous match referee, who was criticized for several contentious calls during the last series. The new match referee is expected to bring a fresh perspective and ensure fair play throughout the highly anticipated series.

During the team's tour of New Zealand, fans reportedly directed consistent heckling towards Khushdil Shah regarding the team's performance. This included their 1-4 loss in the five-match T20I series and the subsequent 0-3 defeat in the three-match ODI series. The continuous taunting appeared to affect the 30-year-old, prompting him to confront the fans. Fortunately, other team support staff members intervened promptly, removing Khushdil from the situation before it could worsen.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have expressed condemnation for "abusive language" towards their players that led to a sideline spat involving all-rounder Khusdil Shah on Saturday during the third and final ODI of the series against New Zealand.

“When anti-Pakistan slogans emerged, cricketer Khushdil Shah stepped in and urged the spectators to refrain. In response, the Afghan spectators escalated the situation by using further inappropriate language in Pashto,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

Security personnel intervened and apprehended Khusdil Shah after he reportedly moved towards the audience.

Previous matches between Pakistan and Afghanistan have occasionally seen clashes between their fans.

As per journalist Saj Sadiq, PCB subsequently verified that their players were subjected to "inappropriate remarks" and condemned the fans' behaviour strongly.

During the 2023 World Cup awards ceremony, Ibrahim Zadran voiced a protest against the deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that opener Imam-ul-Haq is fit after an accidental injury sustained during a match against New Zealand. Imam briefly left the field due to a facial injury caused by a throw from a New Zealand fielder.

Coming to the match, half-centuries from Michael Bracewell (59 in 40 balls, with a four and six sixes) and Rhys Mariu (58 in 61 balls, with six fours and two sixes) were standouts as Kiwis posted 264/8 in their 50 overs. Akif Javed (4/62) and Naseem Shah (2/54) were the top bowlers for Pakistan.

During the run-chase, Babar Azam (50 in 58 balls, with four boundaries and a six) did score a fifty along with useful 30s from Abdullah Shafique, Mohammed Rizwan and Tayyab Tahir, but Ben Sears (5/34) made sure Pakistan faced a clean sweep, skittled out for 221 in 40 overs.

(With inputs from ANI)