Khalid Jamil off to good start as Indian men's football team register first win under new head coach against...

Khalid Jamil was appointed as the head coach of the Indian men's football team, becoming the first Indian in 13 years to hold the coveted post since Savio Mediera in 2012. Manolo Marquez was the head coach of the men's football team, who stepped down last month.

Khalid Jamil, who was appointed as the new head coach of the Indian men's football team a couple of weeks ago, is off to a good start. The Indian football team registered a historic victory against Tajikistan on Friday in the ongoing CAFA Nations Cup 2025. For India, Anwar Ali and Sandesh Jhingan scored goals, leading the team to a 1-2 victory. Not many are aware of the fact that this is the first-ever win for India on foreign soil in two years. Their last victory was against Kuwait in the World Cup Qualifiers in November 2023.

For Tajikistan, Shahrom Samiev scored the only goal, but it was not enough for his side. Interestingly, Tajikistan is 20 positions higher than Team India in the FIFA rankings.

Khalid Jamil's era begun

The new era with Jamil at the helm began with India adopting a 4-4-1-1 formation, with Vikram Pratap Singh and Irfan Yadwad making up the front two. In the 13th minute, India doubled its lead while Tajikistan got its first goal in the 21st minute with Ehsoni Panshanbe flaunting his skills to find Shahrom Samiev inside the box.

In one final push, Tajikistan's Soirov floated the ball from the left, but Hanonov's header went wide as the hosts' redemption arc concluded with a bitter 2-1 defeat in the end. With this win, the Indian side will look to continue the momentum as they will face the tough team of Iran in the next group stage match. The match is scheduled to be played at the Hisor Central Stadium on September 1.

(With ANI inputs)