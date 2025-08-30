Khalid Jamil off to good start as Indian men's football team register first win under new head coach against...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Malaika Arora’s fitness mantra: 3 simple rules to stay fit after 50

'Gutter, ghatiya, do kaudi ka…': Farhana Bhatt, Baseer Ali get into ugly spat inside Bigg Boss 19 house

From ITR filing, FD rates, to LPG price: 5 NEW rule changes from September 1 that will directly affect you

September 2025 OTT releases: From Inspector Zende to Dhadak 2, what to watch this month

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan loses cool on blasts Pranit More for ‘beneath the belt’ jokes, watch

National Award winner at 15, this actress did 25 films in six years, her last released movie mirrored her own tragic death at just 21, her name is...

Why are 'Trump is dead' rumours trending on X? The truth is..., JD Vance said...

India's tour of Australia sparks ticket frenzy as Indian fan zones sold out across all venues 50 days before contest

Meet IPS officer, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, who left MBA, later cleared UPSC exam with AIR..., received bravery award for...

DPL 2025: Digvesh Rathi, Nitish Rana among five players FINED heavily due to..., star players to pay...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Malaika Arora’s fitness mantra: 3 simple rules to stay fit after 50

Malaika Arora’s fitness mantra: 3 simple rules to stay fit after 50

'Gutter, ghatiya, do kaudi ka…': Farhana Bhatt, Baseer Ali get into ugly spat inside Bigg Boss 19 house

'Gutter, ghatiya, do kaudi ka…': Farhana, Baseer Ali get into ugly spat

From ITR filing, FD rates, to LPG price: 5 NEW rule changes from September 1 that will directly affect you

From ITR filing, FD rates, to LPG price: 5 NEW rule changes from September 1 tha

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeSports

SPORTS

Khalid Jamil off to good start as Indian men's football team register first win under new head coach against...

Khalid Jamil was appointed as the head coach of the Indian men's football team, becoming the first Indian in 13 years to hold the coveted post since Savio Mediera in 2012. Manolo Marquez was the head coach of the men's football team, who stepped down last month.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 02:01 PM IST

Khalid Jamil off to good start as Indian men's football team register first win under new head coach against...
India defeated Tajikistan 2-1 in the ongoing CAFA Nations Cup 2025
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Khalid Jamil, who was appointed as the new head coach of the Indian men's football team a couple of weeks ago, is off to a good start. The Indian football team registered a historic victory against Tajikistan on Friday in the ongoing CAFA Nations Cup 2025. For India, Anwar Ali and Sandesh Jhingan scored goals, leading the team to a 1-2 victory. Not many are aware of the fact that this is the first-ever win for India on foreign soil in two years. Their last victory was against Kuwait in the World Cup Qualifiers in November 2023.

 

For Tajikistan, Shahrom Samiev scored the only goal, but it was not enough for his side. Interestingly, Tajikistan is 20 positions higher than Team India in the FIFA rankings.

 

 

Khalid Jamil's era begun

 

The new era with Jamil at the helm began with India adopting a 4-4-1-1 formation, with Vikram Pratap Singh and Irfan Yadwad making up the front two. In the 13th minute, India doubled its lead while Tajikistan got its first goal in the 21st minute with Ehsoni Panshanbe flaunting his skills to find Shahrom Samiev inside the box.

 

In one final push, Tajikistan's Soirov floated the ball from the left, but Hanonov's header went wide as the hosts' redemption arc concluded with a bitter 2-1 defeat in the end. With this win, the Indian side will look to continue the momentum as they will face the tough team of Iran in the next group stage match. The match is scheduled to be played at the Hisor Central Stadium on September 1.

(With ANI inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From ITR filing, FD rates, to LPG price: 5 NEW rule changes from September 1 that will directly affect you
From ITR filing, FD rates, to LPG price: 5 NEW rule changes from September 1 tha
Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal net worth: From Miss Asia 2018 to viral 'call me ma'am' controversy, here's how rich she really is
Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal net worth: From Miss Asia 2018 to viral 'call me ma'
Ahaan Panday reveals some people 'wronged' him before his debut in Saiyaara, shares he was 'shattered' after loss of this person: 'She was my backbone'
Ahaan Panday reveals some people 'wronged' him before his debut in Saiyaara
'So soothing': Boys’ musical tribute with flute and guitar wins hearts online, WATCH
'So soothing': Boys’ musical tribute with flute and guitar wins hearts online, W
From struggles to transformation: Neha Bhasin credits keto for her fitness and mental wellness
Neha Bhasin credits keto for her fitness and mental wellness
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE