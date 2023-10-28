Headlines

Sports

Keshav Maharaj’s ‘Jai Shree Hanuman’ comment after nail-biting win over Pakistan goes viral

ICC World Cup 2023: South Africa beats Pakistan by one wicket yesterday at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 03:30 PM IST

In a stunning turn of events, South Africa has jumped into the top of  World Cup 2023 points table after a nail-biting win over Pakistan. The Proteas clinched a sensational one wicket win over the 1992 World Cup Champions yesterday at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

Chasing the target of 271 runs, South Africa lost some crucial wickets including Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen, which made it very hard for the team to reach the total. But Kehsav Maharaj’s calm approach towards the game and eventually hitting the winning four helped the Proteas secure a crucial win in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Keshav is winning a lot of attention for his post on social media. Post match, the slow left arm bowler takes on Instagram to congratulate the team and god for the commendable win. 

“In God, I Trust what a special result by the boys, awesome to see the performances from Shamsi and Markram. Jai Shree Hanuman,” he wrote on Instagram.

However, this is not the first time when the South African player is receiving loads of attention. Prior to this,  Keshav’s Om logo bat spotted during South Africa’s match vs Netherlands also went viral. With the bat, he also scored 40 runs off 37 balls.

