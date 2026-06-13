Kerala winger, Punjab midfielder: Meet the Indian-origin stars making history at FIFA World Cup 2026

India may not have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026, but the tournament will still feature several footballers with Indian roots. From Qatar and New Zealand to other participating nations, these Indian-origin stars are set to showcase their talent on football's biggest stage.

India’s wait for a spot at the FIFA World Cup feels endless. Year after year, the men’s national team sits out football’s biggest stage, and you can sense the frustration all over the country. People love the sport—just look at the numbers from the 2022 World Cup. According to FIFA about 745 million people in India followed the tournament across TV, social media, and digital platforms. That’s a huge audience—right behind only China. In fact, nearly 84 million tuned in on television putting India among the top viewers worldwide.

So, the Indian flag won’t fly among the 48 nations at the 2026 World Cup in the US, Canada, and Mexico. But Indian stories will still pop up on the world stage.

Four players with Indian family roots will play at the 2026 World Cup. Their backgrounds stretch from Punjab and Kerala to places like New Zealand, Qatar, Australia, and even the Caribbean—proof of how far the Indian diaspora has traveled and how these family stories keep showing up in new places.

Sarpreet Singh (New Zealand)

Of the four, Sarpreet Singh’s probably the most familiar name for Indian football fans. He was born in Auckland, but his parents’ families come from Jalandhar, Punjab. The family ran a grocery store in Auckland, and Singh has always been open about loving his Punjabi roots.

“I’m from a very typical Punjabi family with a lot of uncles and aunties and cousins,” he once told Sportstar.

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He played for New Zealand at the U-20 World Cups in 2017 and 2019, then made the jump to the senior team. In 2019, Bayern Munich picked him up from Wellington Phoenix, making him one of the few New Zealand players to sign for a European giant. Sure, he didn’t break into Bayern’s first team, but it put him on the map. Now, at 27, Singh plays club football with Serbian side TSC and remains an important player for New Zealand’s All Whites, with 24 international caps since his 2018 debut.

Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid (Qatar)

Then there’s Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid, just 19 and already making his mark for Qatar.

Born in Qatar to parents from Kerala—his dad, Jamshid, played university football in Calicut and for Kerala’s sub-junior team before moving to the Gulf. His mom, Shyma, comes from Kannur. Tahsin grew up in Qatar’s football system and now plays for Al Duhail, one of the top clubs in the country. He broke into the senior national team in 2024 against Afghanistan, in a World Cup qualifier.

Indian fans might recognize him from the qualifiers, especially since he was on the squad that played India in Doha. There have been reports that he still holds an Indian passport, along with a special Qatari mission passport so he can play internationally for Qatar.

His career’s just beginning, but the World Cup offers him a huge chance to show what he can do.

Samuel Moutoussamy (DR Congo)

Samuel Moutoussamy’s backstory is probably the most intriguing one here.

He was born in France, and his father comes from the Indo-Guadeloupean community—Tamils whose ancestors were brought to the Caribbean as indentured laborers long ago. His mother is Congolese, so he could play for DR Congo and chose to do just that.

Moutoussamy grew up in France and played his club football there and in Turkey, but he’s become a regular for DR Congo. Since his debut in 2019, the 29-year-old has picked up 57 caps and is known for his work rate and calm on the ball. He’ll bring experience to a DR Congo side returning to the World Cup after a long break.

Nishan Velupillay (Australia)

Nishan Velupillay heads to the World Cup as one of Australia’s livewire attacking options. He grew up in Melbourne, but his family story stretches back to South Asia—his father is of Sri Lankan Tamil descent, while his mother is Anglo-Indian.

He came up through the Melbourne Victory academy and got his first senior Australia call-up under coach Tony Popovic in 2024. His debut was one to remember. Subbed on late in a World Cup qualifier against China, Velupillay scored just seven minutes after stepping onto the pitch, sealing a 3-1 win.

Since then, he’s earned seven caps and scored three goals, all in World Cup qualifiers. Those performances guaranteed him a spot in Australia’s final 26-man squad for the tournament. At 25, he’s just getting started.

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