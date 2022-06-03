Kazakhstan vs Azerbaijan, UEFA Nations League: Live streaming, KAZ vs AZE, time in India IST & where to watch on TV

Kazakhstan vs Azerbaijan, UEFA Nations League

As the UEFA Nations League campaign is underway, Kazakhstan will be taking on Azerbaijan in League C Group 3 on Friday.

Both nations had endured disappointing seasons during the last edition. Kazakhstan will be needing to come through the relegation playoffs to remain at the third tier.

Azerbaijan also have endured a bleak period with just two victories being recorded in 22 fixtures.

When and where to watch Kazakhstan vs Azerbaijan, the UEFA Nations League match

Where and when is Kazakhstan vs Azerbaijan, UEFA Nations League match being played?

Kazakhstan vs Azerbaijan, UEFA Nations League match will be played on June 3, 2022, at Astana Arena.

What time does Kazakhstan vs Azerbaijan, UEFA Nations League match begin?

Kazakhstan vs Azerbaijan, UEFA Nations League match will begin at 07:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Kazakhstan vs Azerbaijan, and UEFA Nations League live in India (TV channels)?

Kazakhstan vs Azerbaijan, UEFA Nations League live match will be telecasted on Sony Network in India.

How and where to watch online Kazakhstan vs Azerbaijan, UEFA Nations League live streaming?

Kazakhstan vs Azerbaijan, UEFA Nations League live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

Kazakhstan vs Azerbaijan​, UEFA Nations League Dream11:

Kazakhstan: Shatskiy; Marochkin, Maliy, Alip; Bystrov, Vasiljev, Tagybergen, Kuat, Suyumbaev; Zhaksylykov, Aymbetov

Azerbaijan: Agayev; Salahly, Haghverdi, Mustafazada; Medvedev, Mahmudov, Silvestre, Qarayev, Bayramov; Nazarov, Sheydayev