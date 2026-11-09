Kavya Maran Wedding: Rajinikanth, MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi head to Greece to attend SHR owner, Anirudh's marriage ceremony

Superstar Rajinikanth and the Stalin family were seen leaving Chennai for Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's Greece wedding. The gathering reflects the couple's close links across cinema, politics, business and cricket.

Superstar Rajinikanth and his family, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin and their families were spotted at Chennai airport, heading to Greece for composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran's wedding. Videos and pictures from the airport have surfaced on social media, offering a glimpse of the high-profile guests travelling for the celebrations. The wedding is reportedly taking place over two days, on November 10 and 11, in Greece.

A video of Rajinikanth at the Chennai airport shows the superstar dressed in a classic black shirt and mauve trousers. He was accompanied by his daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

Superstar #Rajinikanth and Family off to #Anirudh's Wedding.. Maapla Veedu.. https://t.co/n65Gv4Q0ti — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) November 9, 2026

Another photograph doing the rounds online shows him posing with a staff member inside the business-class cabin of his flight to Greece.

#Thalaivar in route to wedding ! https://t.co/qdefZBB5M4 November 9, 2026

MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin videos go viral

Videos of MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin at the security check area of Chennai airport have also surfaced. According to reports, the two boarded an Emirates flight that departed Chennai early on Monday, November 9, travelling to Greece via Dubai to attend the wedding. They are expected to return to Chennai on November 13.

Rajinikanth's presence at the wedding is particularly significant because Anirudh is his nephew. Anirudh's father, actor Ravi Raghavendra, is married to Lakshmi, the sister of Rajinikanth's wife, Latha Rajinikanth. This makes the composer Rajinikanth's nephew and Aishwarya and Soundarya Rajinikanth his cousins.

The association between the two families goes beyond their personal bond. Anirudh has composed music for several Rajinikanth films, including Petta, Darbar, Jailer, Vettaiyan and Jailer 2. Their collaborations have also produced popular tracks, including Hukum from Jailer.

DMK Leader MK Stalin and his family flies to Greece for gracing Anirudh - Kavya marriage ceremony. https://t.co/SqdedoC8kw — Vaagai News (@vaagaimedia) November 9, 2026

Kavya Maran is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran. The Maran family shares a longstanding family connection with the Karunanidhi family. Kalanithi Maran and MK Stalin are cousins, making Stalin a close relative of Kavya. Udhayanidhi Stalin, meanwhile, is MK Stalin's son.

Kavya is a prominent face in the business and cricket worlds. She serves as the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, the IPL franchise owned by the Sun Group, and is also associated with Sun TV Network. Her appearances at IPL matches and auctions have frequently drawn attention from cricket fans.

Kavya Maran, Anirudh's wedding

According to reports, Anirudh and Kavya are expected to have an intimate destination wedding in Greece on November 10 and 11. The celebrations are said to be limited to close family members and a select group of friends, with the Maran family overseeing arrangements for guests, including travel and accommodation. The couple and their families have not publicly confirmed all the details of the reported Greece ceremony.

A reception for the couple is scheduled to take place in Chennai on November 21. The date was confirmed in an invite shared by MK Stalin. It was also widely shared in public after Kalanithi Maran and his wife personally invited Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to the event.

The reception invitation has also attracted attention for its elaborate design. Created by Ranjini Iyengar of Pink Whistle Man, it features an ivory and powder-blue colour palette, embossed stationery, intricate detailing and a vintage-style crest seal.