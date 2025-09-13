Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Kavya Maran's Sunrisers pick THIS 25-year-old as their new captain, not Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, he is..., he is from...

During the auction Dewald Brevis become the most expensive player ever. Read here to who is picked as new captain by Kavya Maran's Sunrisers.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 07:19 AM IST

South Africa's T20 league SA20's fourth season auction was held in Johannesburg, witnessing record-breaking bids. After this auction, several new players have joined all teams, including Kavya Maran's team Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Sunrisers Eastern Cape bid on several big players in the auction. Along with this, Sunrisers Eastern Cape has also announced a new captain for the next season.

Who is the new captain of Sunrisers Eastern Cape?

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be led by Tristan Stubbs, a 25-year-old South African batter (SEC), according to batting coach Russell Domingo. This change sees Stubbs replacing Aiden Markram, who led the team to two SA20 victories.

Markram has moved to the Durban's Super Giants (DSG) for a significant sum of R14 million (Rs 7.05 crore) and is expected to captain the Kingsmead franchise. Despite having experienced players like Quinton de Kock and Lewis Gregory, along with Jonny Bairstow and Marco Jansen, the Sunrisers management has chosen to place their trust in Stubbs, a young, local talent.

Why Stubbs is picked as new captain?

"I did get the clearance from the owners and from Adi to announce that Tristan Stubbs will be leading the Sunrisers going forward," Domingo said during one of the mid-auction chats. "He's a local boy, I think he loves nothing more than playing for the Sunrisers and for the Warriors back in Port Elizabeth. So, really excited to work with him over the next couple of seasons and we know he is going to do a magnificent job," he added after the SA20 2026 auction. Later, the franchise confirmed on its social media handles as well.

The Sunrisers are considered to have had a successful auction, effectively balancing high-profile acquisitions with their positional needs and securing most of their desired players. The existing presence of Bairstow, combined with the signings of de Kock and the in-form Matthew Breetzke, is set to bolster their top-order batting. The batting lineup will be completed by Stubbs, Jordan Hermann, James Coles, Patrick Kruger, and Jansen, with Senuran Muthusamy leading the spin attack, supported by AM Ghazanfar.

The pace attack will feature Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Adam Milne, and Lutho Sipamla, with the King brothers and English T20 veterans Chris Wood and Lewis Gregory providing backup. This represents a slightly altered setup for the Sunrisers, but under the guidance of Adi Birrell, the Eastern Cape team has been the most successful in the competition, reaching the final in all three seasons. They aim to maintain this record in the upcoming fourth edition.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape squad for SA20 2026:

Tristan Stubbs (c), Marco Jansen, Quinton de Kock, Matthew Breetzke, Anrich Nortje, Jonny Bairstow, AM Ghazanfar, Adam Milne, Senuran Muthusamy, Patrick Kruger, Lutho Sipamla, Jordan Hermann, James Coles, Chris Wood, Lewis Gregory, Mitchell van Buuren, Beyers Swanepoel, CJ King, JP King

 

