Reports indicate that Mohammed Shami may be considering retirement. A TOI newspaper report suggests that Shami's selection for the Indian Test team is uncertain due to his performance after returning from injury.

Star India pacer Mohammed Shami, who is currently seen in Kavya Maran's Sunrisers Hyderab (SRH), has opened up on his retirement rumours. Shami, who is stugging with his form in IPL 2025, launched a scathing tirade after reports claimed that his involvement in India's upcoming tour of England depends on his ability to bowl sustained spells, and some even indicated his imminent retirement.

Taking to Instagram stories, the seasoned player slammed the media as he wrote, "Very well done maharaj apna job k din bhi gin loo kitna adieu hai badme dekh le hamara ap jaise ne satyiyanash kar diya future ka kabi to accha bol liya kare aaj ka sabse kharab story sorry (sic) (Very well done, King. Look at your job, too, first and see how many days are left before focusing on me. Guys like you have destroyed my future. At least try to speak good things, sometimes. This is today’s worst story, I am sorry)," Shami wrote in an Instagram story.

The 34-year-old has bowled the new ball for India across formats in 2025, representing the nation in the title-winning Champions Trophy campaign and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Shami has represented India in 64 Tests and scalped 229 wickets at an average of 27.1, boasting six five-wicket hauls. In the aftermath of Virat and Rohit's retirement, India is short on experience. During India's last tour of Australia, India's premier frontline off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin decided to bring the curtains down on his international career.

Meanwhile, Shami was acquired for Rs 10 crore by Kavya Maran's SRH during the IPL 2025 auction last year.

In the IPL 2025 season, Mohammed Shami has taken only 6 wickets in 9 matches, with an average of 56 and an economy rate exceeding 11. This year Kavya Maran's SRH did not performed well and now they been eliminated from contention for the IPL 2025 Playoffs, after reaching the final last year.