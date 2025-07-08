Kavya Maran's SRH star player Abhishek Sharma opens up about his mental preparation behind IPL century, says 'I started journaling...'

Abhishek Sharma lit up the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with a jaw-dropping knock of 141 off just 55 balls against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Hyderabad, drawing praise from cricketing legends.

On a recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, cricketer Abhishek Sharma opened up about a small but meaningful habit, pulling out a chit from his pocket after scoring a century in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

When asked about it, he shared that it was part of his journaling and manifestation practice, something he started years ago on the advice of former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan.

"I started journaling a long time back. Shikhar Paaji once told me it's helpful, and it really has been over the last 2-3 years," he said, reflecting on how those mental routines kept him grounded through the highs and lows of the season.

Abhishek Sharma lit up the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with a jaw-dropping knock of 141 off just 55 balls against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Hyderabad, drawing praise from cricketing legends.

The left-hander's innings, decorated with 14 boundaries and 10 sixes, came at a staggering strike rate of 256.36 and will go down as one of the most explosive knocks in IPL history.

With this knock, Abhishek made history, hitting the highest individual score by an Indian player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

The 24-year-old player has overtaken KL Rahul (132 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2020) as the player with the highest score by an Indian in IPL history.

Overall, next to Chris Gayle (175* for RCB against Pune Warriors India in 2013) and Brendon McCullum (for Kolkata Knight Riders against RCB in 2008), this is the third-highest individual score in IPL history.

The youngster hit 116 of his runs in boundaries, breaking the record of Jonny Bairstow (90) for most runs in an innings by an SRH batter via boundaries. Also, his 10 sixes are the most by an SRH player in an innings, overtaking David Warner's eight.

