FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kantara Chapter One: Despite OTT release, Thaama, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Rishab Shetty's film achives THIS milestone

Tamil Nadu 10th 12th Board EXAM 2025 DATESHEET: TN SSLC, Plus Two exams timetable released at dge.tn.gov.in

Kavya Maran's SRH likely to release THIS star player ahead of IPL 2026 due to..., his name is...

ALERT! Bengaluru residents now you can earn Rs 250 by recording a video of..., here's all you need to know

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 60th birthday with fans; check out special return gifts they received

Kartik Purnima 2025: Date, puja muhurat and rituals you must perform on this day

Meteor, Astra, R-37M Missiles: How India's 'air warriors' pose BIG threat to China, Pakistan in air-to-air combat technology

Amitabh Bachchan is 'proud' nana, heaps praise, pens heartfelt note with aashrivad to Agastya Nanda for Ikkis

BIG trouble for Alakh Pandey's Physics Wallah, FIR lodged in Kashmir over...; know what's the case here

Viral video: Prakash Raj says 'National Awards are compromised', slams jury for awarding 'Files and Piles', ignoring Mammootty: 'They don't deserve..'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kantara Chapter One: Despite OTT release, Thaama, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Rishab Shetty's film achives THIS milestone

Kantara Chapter One: Despite OTT, Thaama, Deewaniyat, Rishab's film achieves...

Tamil Nadu 10th 12th Board EXAM 2025 DATESHEET: TN SSLC, Plus Two exams timetable released at dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu 10th 12th Board EXAM 2025 DATESHEET released at dge.tn.gov.in

From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

HomeSports

SPORTS

Kavya Maran's SRH likely to release THIS star player ahead of IPL 2026 due to..., his name is...

According to reports, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) management is currently strategising for the upcoming auction, aiming to improve their performance after a disappointing 2025 season, which followed their runner-up finish in 2024.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 01:59 PM IST

Kavya Maran's SRH likely to release THIS star player ahead of IPL 2026 due to..., his name is...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Kavya Maran's Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is planning to bring major change in their team ahead of IPL 2026. Reports suggest that star wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen might be back in the IPL auction for the 2026 season. The Times of India report indicates that SRH, his current franchise, is considering releasing him to improve their team balance, potentially utilising their Rs 23 crore purse.

Klaasen, who was retained before the 2025 auction, was the highest-paid player for SRH last season, earning more than Pat Cummins (Rs 18 crore) and Abhishek Sharma (Rs 14 crore). Although he had a slow start, he finished the season with a career-best 487 runs, boasting a strike rate of 172.69, which included a century and a half-century.

What does the report say? 

“There are strong murmurs and it could well be a smart move by SRH if they do that," the newspaper cited a source as saying. “Going into the auction with Rs 23 crore more allows them a reasonable shot to fill in the crucial gaps – assemble a penetrating bowling attack and get their middle-order act right. They can even have a fair shot at getting the South African back (for) around Rs 15 crore and the balance can help them do some effective shopping."

Who is Heinrich Klaasen?

Heinrich Klaasen is popularly known as one of the top T20 batters globally, known for his wicketkeeping skills and versatility in batting positions, with a proven ability to change the course of a game. Despite developing his skills on the fast pitches of Africa, he is also highly proficient against spin bowling.

Why SHR is planning to release Heinrich Klaasen?

According to reports, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) management is currently strategising for the upcoming auction, aiming to improve their performance after a disappointing 2025 season, which followed their runner-up finish in 2024. The team's batting lineup, which was a strong point in 2024, struggled in 2025, lacking consistency, with key players such as Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Reddy appearing out of form.

The report also indicates that the team is considering changes to its bowling lineup. Mohammed Shami, valued at Rs 10 crore, may be sold despite his underwhelming performance with the ball last season. The team plans to add another spinner, potentially moving on from Rahul Chahar.

Spin bowling was a significant weakness for SRH in 2025. Besides Chahar, the team included Adam Zampa, Zeeshan Ansari, and Harsh Dubey, but none made a substantial impact.

The team finished the season in sixth place, with six wins out of 14 matches, a significant decline from their runner-up position in IPL 2024.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kantara Chapter One: Despite OTT release, Thaama, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Rishab Shetty's film achives THIS milestone
Kantara Chapter One: Despite OTT, Thaama, Deewaniyat, Rishab's film achieves...
Tamil Nadu 10th 12th Board EXAM 2025 DATESHEET: TN SSLC, Plus Two exams timetable released at dge.tn.gov.in
Tamil Nadu 10th 12th Board EXAM 2025 DATESHEET released at dge.tn.gov.in
Kavya Maran's SRH likely to release THIS star player ahead of IPL 2026 due to..., his name is...
Kavya Maran's SRH likely to release THIS star player ahead of IPL 2026 due to...
ALERT! Bengaluru residents now you can earn Rs 250 by recording a video of..., here's all you need to know
ALERT! Bengaluru residents now you can earn Rs 250 by recording a video of...
Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 60th birthday with fans; check out special return gifts they received
SRK celebrates 60th birthday with fans; check out special return gifts
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE