Kavya Maran's SRH likely to release THIS star player ahead of IPL 2026 due to..., his name is...

Kavya Maran's Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is planning to bring major change in their team ahead of IPL 2026. Reports suggest that star wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen might be back in the IPL auction for the 2026 season. The Times of India report indicates that SRH, his current franchise, is considering releasing him to improve their team balance, potentially utilising their Rs 23 crore purse.

Klaasen, who was retained before the 2025 auction, was the highest-paid player for SRH last season, earning more than Pat Cummins (Rs 18 crore) and Abhishek Sharma (Rs 14 crore). Although he had a slow start, he finished the season with a career-best 487 runs, boasting a strike rate of 172.69, which included a century and a half-century.

What does the report say?

“There are strong murmurs and it could well be a smart move by SRH if they do that," the newspaper cited a source as saying. “Going into the auction with Rs 23 crore more allows them a reasonable shot to fill in the crucial gaps – assemble a penetrating bowling attack and get their middle-order act right. They can even have a fair shot at getting the South African back (for) around Rs 15 crore and the balance can help them do some effective shopping."

Who is Heinrich Klaasen?

Heinrich Klaasen is popularly known as one of the top T20 batters globally, known for his wicketkeeping skills and versatility in batting positions, with a proven ability to change the course of a game. Despite developing his skills on the fast pitches of Africa, he is also highly proficient against spin bowling.

Why SHR is planning to release Heinrich Klaasen?

According to reports, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) management is currently strategising for the upcoming auction, aiming to improve their performance after a disappointing 2025 season, which followed their runner-up finish in 2024. The team's batting lineup, which was a strong point in 2024, struggled in 2025, lacking consistency, with key players such as Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Reddy appearing out of form.

The report also indicates that the team is considering changes to its bowling lineup. Mohammed Shami, valued at Rs 10 crore, may be sold despite his underwhelming performance with the ball last season. The team plans to add another spinner, potentially moving on from Rahul Chahar.

Spin bowling was a significant weakness for SRH in 2025. Besides Chahar, the team included Adam Zampa, Zeeshan Ansari, and Harsh Dubey, but none made a substantial impact.

The team finished the season in sixth place, with six wins out of 14 matches, a significant decline from their runner-up position in IPL 2024.