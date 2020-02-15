Karnataka man 'breaks' Usain Bolt's 100m sprint record; trial by SAI coaches soon, says Kiren Rijiju

Karnataka’s Srinivasa Gowda stunned the world when he ran 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds at traditional buffalo race Kambala.

His blistering pace has now left people drawing comparisons with the former Jamaican Sprinter Usain Bolt.

Mudbidri town's Gowda achieved the record during a Kambala race in a paddy field in Kadri on February 1.

“People are comparing me to Usain Bolt. He is a world champion, I am only running in a slushy paddy field,” said Srinivasa Gowda was quoted as saying by ANI.

Srinivasa instantly became an internet sensation as netizens started comparing him to the fastest sprinter in the world.

Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju also got involved and said that he will personally call Gowda for trials by Sports Authority of India (SAI) coaches.

“I’ll call Karnataka’s Srinivasa Gowda for trials by top SAI Coaches. There’s lack of knowledge in masses about the standards of Olympics especially in athletics where ultimate human strength & endurance are surpassed."

"I’ll ensure that no talents in India is left out untested,” Kiren Rijiju tweeted last week.

Bolt currently holds the world record for 100m sprint in 9.58 seconds. But Gowda reportedly covered the same distance in just 9.55 seconds.

Since then, a lot of developments happened on finally Rijiju confirmed on Saturday (February 15) that the Kambala jockey will reach at the SAI center on Monday (February 17).

"Yes @PMuralidharRao ji. Officials from SAI have contacted him. His rail ticket is done and he will reach SAI centre on monday. I will ensure top national coaches to conduct his trials properly. We are team @narendramodi ji and will do everything to identify sporting talents!," Rijiju tweet read.