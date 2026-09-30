Karachi football team robbed at gunpoint in Balochistan, cash and phones stolen

A Karachi football team was reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Balochistan, with players losing cash and mobile phones. The incident occurred while the team was travelling, with armed men allegedly stopping the vehicle and taking valuables from the players.

A football team traveling from Karachi to Quetta was robbed at gunpoint Monday evening on a highway in Balochistan. Armed men stopped their bus, forced everyone off, then stole cash, phones, and valuables.

PTI reports that about a dozen gunmen flagged down the Karachi District West team’s bus between Mastung and Sariab. The players were on their way to compete in the Chief Minister's Gold Cup tournament, but the trip turned violent. Some passengers were even assaulted during the holdup.

Team manager Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto described what happened: "The armed men asked all the passengers to disembark from the bus and then took away all mobile phones, cash, and other valuables. They also butted some of the passengers," he told PTI.

Eventually, the team made it to Quetta, but they’d lost all their money—including what they needed just for basic expenses. After reaching out to Balochistan’s sports minister and explaining their situation, officials stepped in and arranged daily allowances for the players.

Here’s the thing: the team ignored security warnings before heading out. Football authorities had urged everyone not to travel by bus or train to Quetta because of ongoing threats. Muhammad Azam, secretary of the Sindh Football Association, said they’d decided not to send their own team at all. Karachi clubs got the same warning—they were told to stay off the roads and trains headed for Quetta.

"We didn't send the Sindh team and we advised all other clubs in Karachi to avoid going to Quetta by bus or train because of the security situation. The Karachi west team still went ahead and what we feared happened," Azam said. He also mentioned that teams from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa skipped the tournament too.

Highways in Balochistan—especially between Mastung and Quetta—aren’t safe. That corridor has seen frequent security incidents over the years. Balochistan is Pakistan’s biggest province, and it’s struggled with insurgency and all sorts of criminal violence. Highways crisscross isolated areas, making travelers easy targets.

Recently, it’s felt like road travel has gotten even riskier. Just days before the football team was robbed, two local cricketers—Zakir Bugti and Wardan Bugti, both from Sui—were reportedly abducted from Dera Bugti. Police say unidentified suspects took them and vanished without a trace.

Dawn reported that earlier this month, Pakistani security forces killed five militants and rescued 23 abducted people during an operation along the N-25 Karachi-Chaman highway near Kalat. The militants had set up a fake checkpoint, using it for abductions, ransom, extortion, and vehicle snatching. Security forces recovered six trucks, three buses, and two cars at the site.

Even the Balochistan Home Minister, Ziaullah Langove, openly admits highway crime is fueling militant operations. Speaking at a roundtable in Quetta last September, he said that groups are funding themselves through extortion, robberies, looting, and ransom—much of it happening on the very highways meant to connect the province.

Also read| IND vs WI: Virat Kohli hits 15,000 ODI runs, achieves milestone faster than Sachin Tendulkar