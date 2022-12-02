Kanye West claims he caught NBA star Chris Paul with former wife Kim Kardashian

File Photo

Rapper Kanye West made a startling claim on Friday, accusing NBA star Chris Paul of having been in an affair with his former wife Kim Kardashian. Making the bold accusation in a tweet, West, who now calls himself Ye, said, “Let’s break one last window before we get outa here I caught this guy with Kim Good night,” adding a photograph of NBA star Chris Paul

Kanye made the allegation hours before his Twitter account was suspended. The cheating claim comes after the couple's divorce settlement under which Kanye West will give Kim Kardashian $200,000 per month in child support. Kanye West was on Friday also banned from Twitter by new boss Elon Musk for posting a photograph of Swastika on the social media platform.

West earlier had a stormy day after saying multiple times that he liked Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler while appearing on the controversial Infowars show by Alex Jones. He also went on a Twitter rant with several tweets stirring up controversy. West also posted a photograph of swastika and the Star of David merged. The offensive tweet was deleted and West’s account was later suspended after a very public confirmation by Elon Musk.

However, that did not stop Twitter from erupting in speculation about the claim by Ye regarding Paul. Some users speculated that Phoenix Suns’ star Paul may have been introduced to the fashion icon by his teammate Devin Booker, who had a relationship with Kim’s sister Kendall.

