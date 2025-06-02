Many celebrities, including Kangana Ranaut and Samanth Ruth Prabhu, took to their respective social media handles to congratulate D Gukesh for his massive win over Magnus Carlsen.

India's World Champion chess star D Gukesh made our country proud again after his win over former world number one Magnus Carlsen in round six of the ongoing Norway Chess 2025 tournament. After this win, the 19-year-old chess star has been garnering love and congratulatory messages from across the globe including Indian film celebrities Kangana Ranaut and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Taking to their respective Instagram handles under the Stories section, Kangana and Samantha shared videos of Gukesh and Carlsen's reactions after the game.

In the viral videos, Carlsen is seen getting angry after losing the match as he banged the table aggressively, following which a few chess pieces also fell down. On the other hand, Gukesh took Carlsen's outburst in a professional and sporting manner and was seen walking away with a surprised look on his face at Carlsen's reaction. However, before exiting the room, Carlsen was also seen patting Gukesh's back, appreciating him.

Sharing the viral clip, Kangana wrote, ''Ha ha Gukesh's reaction...congratulations @gukesh.official,'' along with clapping hands, flower bouquet emojis, and National Flag emojis. Samantha, on her Instagram handle, shared a different video and wrote, ''@gukesh.official Beautiful,'' along with flexed muscle emojis.



For those late to the story, Carlsen had an upper hand over Gukesh for most of the time in the game, but in the end, the Indian chess star turned the tables and clinched the match. With this win, Gukesh jumped to the third spot in the Norway Chess 2025 points table with 8.5 points and is currently only behind Magnus Carlsen and American Fabiano Caruana.

D Gukesh is also the only Indian player after Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa to be Carlsen in the competition's history.