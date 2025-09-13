'Kaisa hai wicket...': Rohit Sharma's lighthearted conversation with net bowler amid Asia Cup 2025 goes viral, watch here

Even though India's final squad is yet to be officially announced, Rohit's presence and early intensity in the nets send a clear message that India is taking the series seriously, and the captain is leaving no detail unaddressed. Watch viral video here.

Ahead of the high-octane match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, India's ODI captain, Rohit Sharma, was seen in a focused training session. He was observed sharpening his skills and assessing the conditions early. He is preparing for the upcoming ODI series in Australia, which is scheduled to start in October 2025. Highlighting his attention to detail, Rohit was heard asking a net bowler about the pitch conditions.

What exactly Rohit Sharma said during practice session?

In the now-viral video, Rohit was heard asking a net bowler, "Kaisa hai wicket, dal ke dekha kya?" (How’s the pitch? Have you bowled on it yet?)

This casual interaction emphasizes the experienced opener's meticulous approach to preparation. Even though India's final squad is yet to be officially announced, Rohit's presence and early intensity in the nets send a clear message: India is taking the series seriously, and the captain is leaving no detail unaddressed.

As the first ODI is scheduled for October, fans eagerly await the team's adaptation to Australian conditions, anticipating whether the skipper's keen observation of pitch behavior will translate into success when the games commence.

Zaheer Khan's Instagram post featuring Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh goes viral

In a recent Instagram post, former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan delighted cricket fans with a nostalgic and humorous post. The post featured batting legends Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh. The candid photo captured the three enjoying what appeared to be a casual evening. Zaheer's caption, "Buggi night with Shana log," immediately caught attention due to its playful and lighthearted tone.

The image deeply moved fans, reminding them of the trio's on-field camaraderie from their playing days. Zaheer, Rohit, and Yuvraj have been involved in countless memorable moments in Indian cricket, from match-winning performances to locker-room banter, and this picture evoked a reunion of those cherished times.

Social media was instantly filled with comments and shares, as fans expressed their happiness at seeing the trio reunited. Many praised the easygoing friendship and natural chemistry they've maintained even after retiring from regular international cricket.

In a time when social media posts are often carefully crafted, Zaheer's simple yet witty update stood out. It offered a refreshing look into the real bonds that sports can create, demonstrating that for these legends, the spirit of friendship continues far beyond the field.