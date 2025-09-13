Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, son of grocery seller, who failed in class 10th but later cracked UPSC exam 3 times with AIR..., he is now working as...

Vivek Agnihotri shares photo of packed theatre watching The Bengal Files, Dhruv Rathee blasts him for this reason: 'This should be a crime'

Charlie Kirk’s assassination: ‘Hey fascist...’, bullet casings with handwritten inscriptions..., what officials found at the scene

IMD predicts heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar; Delhi-NCR weather conditions expected to be..., here's all you need to know

Did Aamir Khan call Rajinikanth film Coolie 'a big mistake' and 'badly written'? Viral photo shows his statement but...

PM Modi to launch development projects in Manipur today, first visit since 2023 violence

'Kaisa hai wicket...': Rohit Sharma's lighthearted conversation with net bowler amid Asia Cup 2025 goes viral, watch here

Erika Kirk breaks silence after husband Charlie Kirk was shot dead: ‘Cries of a widow…’

Diljit Dosanjh joins hands with 'big brother' Rishab Shetty for Kantara Chapter 1: 'Cried in so much ecstasy when...'

8 people killed, 22 injured after truck rams into Ganesh procession in Karnataka's Hassan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man, son of grocery seller, who failed in class 10th but later cracked UPSC exam 3 times with AIR..., he is now working as...

Meet man, son of grocery seller, who failed in class 10th but later cracked UPSC

Vivek Agnihotri shares photo of packed theatre watching The Bengal Files, Dhruv Rathee blasts him for this reason: 'This should be a crime'

Dhruv Rathee slams Vivek Agnihotri for showing The Bengal Files to kids

PM Modi in Manipur LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi's first visit since 2023 violence, know what's the agenda?

PM Modi in Manipur LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi's first visit since 2023 violence

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeSports

SPORTS

'Kaisa hai wicket...': Rohit Sharma's lighthearted conversation with net bowler amid Asia Cup 2025 goes viral, watch here

Even though India's final squad is yet to be officially announced, Rohit's presence and early intensity in the nets send a clear message that India is taking the series seriously, and the captain is leaving no detail unaddressed. Watch viral video here.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 07:52 AM IST

'Kaisa hai wicket...': Rohit Sharma's lighthearted conversation with net bowler amid Asia Cup 2025 goes viral, watch here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Ahead of the high-octane match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, India's ODI captain, Rohit Sharma, was seen in a focused training session. He was observed sharpening his skills and assessing the conditions early. He is preparing for the upcoming ODI series in Australia, which is scheduled to start in October 2025. Highlighting his attention to detail, Rohit was heard asking a net bowler about the pitch conditions.

    What exactly Rohit Sharma said during practice session?

    In the now-viral video, Rohit was heard asking a net bowler, "Kaisa hai wicket, dal ke dekha kya?" (How’s the pitch? Have you bowled on it yet?)

    This casual interaction emphasizes the experienced opener's meticulous approach to preparation. Even though India's final squad is yet to be officially announced, Rohit's presence and early intensity in the nets send a clear message: India is taking the series seriously, and the captain is leaving no detail unaddressed.

    As the first ODI is scheduled for October, fans eagerly await the team's adaptation to Australian conditions, anticipating whether the skipper's keen observation of pitch behavior will translate into success when the games commence.

    Zaheer Khan's Instagram post featuring Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh goes viral

    In a recent Instagram post, former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan delighted cricket fans with a nostalgic and humorous post. The post featured batting legends Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh. The candid photo captured the three enjoying what appeared to be a casual evening. Zaheer's caption, "Buggi night with Shana log," immediately caught attention due to its playful and lighthearted tone.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Zaheer Khan (@zaheer_khan34)

    The image deeply moved fans, reminding them of the trio's on-field camaraderie from their playing days. Zaheer, Rohit, and Yuvraj have been involved in countless memorable moments in Indian cricket, from match-winning performances to locker-room banter, and this picture evoked a reunion of those cherished times.

    Social media was instantly filled with comments and shares, as fans expressed their happiness at seeing the trio reunited. Many praised the easygoing friendship and natural chemistry they've maintained even after retiring from regular international cricket.

    In a time when social media posts are often carefully crafted, Zaheer's simple yet witty update stood out. It offered a refreshing look into the real bonds that sports can create, demonstrating that for these legends, the spirit of friendship continues far beyond the field.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    BTS leader RM celebrates his 31st birthday by donating 200 million won to..., for...
    BTS' RM celebrates his 31st birthday by donating 200 million won to..., for...
    Charlie Kirk net worth: How Donald Trump's ally built Rs 1057755196 empire?
    Charlie Kirk net worth: How Donald Trump's ally built Rs 1057755196 empire?
    India’s Asia Cup standby player drops bombshell, joins new team mid-tournament
    India’s Asia Cup standby player drops bombshell, joins new team mid-tournament
    India slams Pakistan at UNHRC session, says, 'Need no lessons from a terror...'
    India slams Pakistan at UNHRC session, says, 'Need no lessons from a terror...'
    Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan tickets remain unsold even after 10 days, here's why
    Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan tickets remain unsold even after 10 days
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
    Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
    From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
    A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
    Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
    Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
    From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
    From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
    Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
    Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE