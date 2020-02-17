Kabaddi World Cup: Pakistan win Championship after defeating 'unauthorised’ Indian team

Host nation Pakistan won the circle-style Kabaddi World Cup after defeating the 'unauthorised' Indian team in the tournament’s final in Lahore on Sunday night.

The presence of the Indian side in Pakistan for the championship created a lot of buzz amongst the sports bodies in India. The Indian authorities, though, have maintained that no team from the country was sanctioned to participate in the tournament.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) last week had said it has not sanctioned any kabaddi team’s visit to Pakistan, despite a contingent from India reached Lahore via the Wagah Border.

In the final clash, the Pakistan side made a came back from behind to pick up the win by 43-41. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to congratulate the team for the win.

Earlier, the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) had written a letter to its Pakistani counterpart, asking it not to allow the “unauthorised” Indian team to use the national flag.

The issue also arose after around 45 players accompanied by a group of some 12 officials and coaches traveled to Pakistan without any official permission or clearance to participate in a tournament called ‘Kabaddi World Cup’.

“AKFI has requested Pakistan Kabaddi Federation not to permit any individual to play any ‘Kabaddi World Cup’ to represent ‘India’. The individual should not be allowed to wear jersey/tracksuits with the name ‘India’. They cannot use the India flag,” AKFI said in the letter.

