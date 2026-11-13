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Kabaddi Champions League: Former India star Mohit Chhillar backs it for next generation

Former India star Mohit Chhillar has backed the Kabaddi Champions League, saying it can build a stronger professional system and give young players better opportunities in Indian kabaddi.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 13, 2026, 09:02 PM IST

Kabaddi Champions League: Former India star Mohit Chhillar backs it for next generation
Mohit Chhillar in backs ( Image source: ANI)
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Former Indian kabaddi star Mohit Chhillar has come out in support of the Kabaddi Champions League. He believes the league can help make Indian kabaddi stronger and give young players better chances to grow.

Why Mohit Chhillar’s support matters

Mohit Chhillar has played kabaddi at the highest international level, so he knows talent alone is not enough. Players need regular matches, good training and steady opportunities to succeed. That is why his support for the Kabaddi Champions League matters. According to KCL, he believes the league can build a stronger professional system in India and give new talent a proper platform to be spotted and trained.

What KCL wants to build

KCL is intended to be a franchise-based competition. Professional coaches, up-and-coming athletes, and seasoned players will all be gathered on one platform. The plan goes beyond just planning games. Additionally, the league aims to provide an atmosphere where players may enhance their skills, gain professional exposure and gain recognition from a larger audience. Young athletes can be mentored by seasoned athletes and coaches. They can assist them with comprehending preparation, discipline, fitness, and the demands of playing professionally.

Also read: Amrita Rao’s sister married: Preetika Rao ties knot in intimate ceremony, gets blessings of Spiritual leader Ravi Shankar

What it means for young players

For many young players, getting the right opportunity is the biggest challenge. A strong domestic league like KCL can change that by giving them regular matches, a chance to learn from seniors and a clear path to playing for India. It can also help them build a sustainable career, while attracting broadcasters, sponsors and brands. In the end, Indian kabaddi will grow not just through international wins, but through a strong domestic system, and Chhillar’s support shows senior players want to be part of that change.

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