Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A: Live streaming, teams, JUV v ATN Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Juventus face Atalanta in the Serie A tonight as they inch ever so closer to lifting yet another league title.

While the 'Old Lady' will be looking to continue their run of good form, the away side will be looking keep their winning strick on and secure a top 2 finish in the league.

When and where to watch Juventus vs Atalanta

Where and when is the Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A match being played?

The Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A match will be played on July 12, 2020, at Allianz Stadium.

What time does the Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A match begin?

The Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A match will begin at 01:15 AM IST.

Where to watch Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A live in India (TV channels)?

The Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A live match will be telecasted on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD in India.

How and where to watch online Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A live streaming?

The Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A final live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.



Juventus vs Atalanta: Predicted Starting XIs

Atalanta: Gollini; Palomino, Caldara, Toloi; Gosens, Freuler, De Roon, Hateboer; Gomez, Muriel, Ilicic

Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Sandro; Rabiot, Pjanic, Bentancur; Ronaldo, Dybala, Bernardeschi





DREAM11: Szczesny; Palomino, De Ligt, Bonucci, Sandro; Rabiot, Freuler, De Roon; Muriel, Ronaldo (C), Dybala (VC)