Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia: Live streaming, teams, JUV v MIL Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Juventus face AC Milan in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final tie.

This is also the first time Italian first division football is back in action after it was called-off amid coronavirus outbreak across the nation.

When and where to watch Juventus vs AC Milan

Where and when is the Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia match being played?

The Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia match will be played on June 13, 2019, at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico.

What time does the Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia match begin?

The Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia live in India (TV channels)?

Unfortunately, the Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia live telecast won't be telecasted in India.

How and where to watch online Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia live streaming?

Unfortunately, the Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia live telecast won't be available online to watch in India.



Juventus vs AC Milan: Predicted Starting XIs

AC Milan: Donnarumma, Conti, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Calabria, Kessie, Bennacer, Bonaventura, Paquetà, Calhanoglu, Rebic.

Juventus: Buffon; Cuadrado (Danilo), De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Bentancur (Pjanic), Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo.





DREAM11: Gianluigi Donnarumma, De Ligt, Alex Sandro, Bonucci, Matuidi, Khedira, Paqueta, Calhanoglu, Ronaldo, Dybala, Rebic