Juventus brutally trolled after loss to Benfica, Serie A giants crash out of Champions League

Juventus, one of the biggest and most successful club in Italian football have crashed out of the ongoing UEFA Champions League 2022-23 in the group stage of the competition. They suffered a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Benfica and were thus dumped into the Europa League.

It has been a stunning fall from grace for Juve who less than a decade ago played in the final of UCL twice in the space of three years. Since then, a lot has changed at the club, and even though they are under the same manager, Max Allegri who masterminded their run up to those UCL finals, the Old Lady are really struggling in all competitions this season.

Having spent a mind-boggling fee to acquire Cristiano Ronaldo to end their wait for the UCL, the Serie A giants have only regressed since then, with the Turin-based club failing to make it out of their group for the first time since 2013.

Meanwhile, the critics are out now, and fans have brutally trolled Juventus for their disgraceful performances of late.

Check how fans reacted:

Commentators in the Juventus game: “The last time an old lady had this bad a day was Liz Truss” — SPORTbible (@sportbible) October 25, 2022

Juventus knocked out of the Champions League in 5 successive seasons by Ajax, Lyon, Porto, Villarreal & Benfica. Five clubs not deemed "glamorous" enough for the European Super League by one of its key cheerleaders - Juve chairman Andrea Agnelli. Sometimes football can be funny. — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) October 25, 2022

It remains to be seen whether the Italian club will stick to their coach Allegri, or will they move to hire a new manager, but definitely it has been a season full of woes for the Bianconeri.