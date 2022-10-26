Search icon
Juventus brutally trolled after loss to Benfica, Serie A giants crash out of Champions League

Juventus endured a 3-4 defeat at the hands of Benfica on Tuesday and were subsequently knocked out of the Champions League.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 07:20 AM IST

Credits: Twitter

Juventus, one of the biggest and most successful club in Italian football have crashed out of the ongoing UEFA Champions League 2022-23 in the group stage of the competition. They suffered a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Benfica and were thus dumped into the Europa League. 

It has been a stunning fall from grace for Juve who less than a decade ago played in the final of UCL twice in the space of three years. Since then, a lot has changed at the club, and even though they are under the same manager, Max Allegri who masterminded their run up to those UCL finals, the Old Lady are really struggling in all competitions this season. 

Having spent a mind-boggling fee to acquire Cristiano Ronaldo to end their wait for the UCL, the Serie A giants have only regressed since then, with the Turin-based club failing to make it out of their group for the first time since 2013.  

Meanwhile, the critics are out now, and fans have brutally trolled Juventus for their disgraceful performances of late. 

Check how fans reacted:

It remains to be seen whether the Italian club will stick to their coach Allegri, or will they move to hire a new manager, but definitely it has been a season full of woes for the Bianconeri. 

