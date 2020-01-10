'Just keep asking every day what can I do?': Serena Williams donates signed dress to raise funds for Australian bushfire

With news of two Australia's bush fires likely to merge into a so-called "mega blaze", things are not looking good for the country.

With many sports personalities doing their bit to help the victims of the disaster, tennis star Serena Williams is also lending a helping hand.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has put her signed dress - which she wore at her first tournament of the year - for auction to raise funds for firefighters tackling Australia’s unprecedented bushfire emergency.

Williams is currently preparing for this month’s Australian Open at the WTA Auckland Classic.

“I have so many friends in Australia and it’s just been really tragic all around,” Williams told PTI on Friday.

“I just keep asking every day to people back home or in Australia, what can I do? Is there anything I can do? It’s literally devastating for me and I’m sure a lot of other people feel the same way.”

Her outfit, listed as “a bespoke Nike dress made specifically for Serena”, was worn when Williams beat Italy’s Camila Giorgi in the first round at Auckland. Williams progressed to the tournament’s semi-finals on Friday.

A tennis ball signed by Williams and Caroline Wozniacki is also for sale along with a one-hour private training session from Serena’s long-time mentor Patrick Mouratoglou.

The auction closes at midday Saturday (2300 GMT Friday).

Earlier, Australian cricket legend Shane Warne raised more than Aus$1 million (nearly $700,000) for bushfire victims. He had auctioned off his “baggy green” cap which he had worn through his Test career.

It came a day after reigning Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton pledged $500,000 for relief efforts. He said that he had been deeply saddened by reports of over a billion animals being killed in the fires.