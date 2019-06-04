Headlines

Mukesh Ambani in talks to get Rs 16,550 crore loan for Akash Ambani led subsidiary, check details

Women will get proper representation in Parliament, state assemblies soon: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Nayanthara offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati ahead of Jawan's release

This ex-Indian player is world’s highest paid cricket coach; salary more than Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya

Jailer producer gifts Anirudh Ravichander new Porsche car worth Rs 1.5 crore after Rajinikanth-starrer's success

Sports

Sports

Jurgen Klopp opens up about Bayern Munich link and his future at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp hinted Tuesday that he could remain Liverpool manager for another five years following his Champions League success, in an interview with Germany's Bild newspaper.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 04, 2019, 03:48 PM IST

Jurgen Klopp hinted Tuesday that he could remain Liverpool manager for another five years following his Champions League success, in an interview with Germany's Bild newspaper.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach did not rule out a future return to the Bundesliga, however, after Franz Beckenbauer urged him to join Bayern Munich earlier this week.

Bayern and Germany legend Beckenbauer told Bild Monday that he wanted "nothing more" than to see Klopp in the Bayern dugout.

Asked about Beckenbauer's comments, Klopp, 51, suggested he could stay at Liverpool for five years or more.

"Both Bayern and Borussia Dortmund have very good coaches at the moment. I don't know what the situation will be in five years or beyond. Maybe there are then other coaches who are being considered." Yet Klopp did not rule out joining Bayern and said he was "pleased" by Beckenbauer's comments.

"Of course it pleases me when Franz says something like that. Better that than for him to say I am no good.

"I like Franz and he likes me. But I have a long-term contract in Liverpool." Klopp's current contract expires in 2021, and the Premier League club are reportedly seeking to extend it.

He also told Bild that Liverpool's Champions League triumph on Saturday was "not the beginning of an era of world domination" and that Liverpool still had ground to make up on Europe's biggest clubs.

He added he was not scared of losing his star players.

"The players know what an unbelievable club they are playing for, so I am not concerned," he said.

