Junior Women's Asia Cup: India storm into semis after thrashing Chinese Taipei 11-0

The Indian junior women's hockey team secured their place in the semi-finals of the Asia Cup with a resounding 11-0 victory over Chinese Taipei in their final pool match on Thursday. This win also solidified India's position at the top of Pool A.

The team remained unbeaten throughout the group stage, winning three games and drawing one. The scorers for India were Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (1), Deepika (3), Annu (10, 52), Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (12), Neelam (19), Manju Chorsiya (33), Sunelita Toppo (43, 57), Deepika Soreng (46), and Mumtaz Khan (55).

India demonstrated their dominance from the outset, launching a barrage of attacks against Chinese Taipei. Vaishnavi opened the scoring for India with a field goal, followed by Deepika, who converted a penalty corner to double the team's lead. Annu and Rutuja also scored a goal each before the end of the first quarter, giving India a comfortable 4-0 advantage.

Throughout the second quarter, India maintained their control of the game with their impressive ball possession and relentless attacks. Neelam's impressive goal allowed India to enter half time with a commanding 5-0 lead.

India's dominance continued into the third quarter, with Manju and Toppo scoring field goals to ensure that India ended the quarter with a 7-0 lead.

The Indian team showed no signs of slowing down in the final quarter, with Deepika Soreng, Annu, Mumtaz Khan, and Toppo each scoring a goal to secure a massive victory.

Looking ahead, India will face off against either Japan or Kazakhstan in the semifinals on Saturday. With their impressive performance in this match, India is sure to be a formidable opponent for whichever team they face.

