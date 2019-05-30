Junior Hockey: India women defeat Canada 2-0 in friendly

India's junior women's team beat Canada 2-0 in their final warm-up game prior to the Cantor Fitzgerald U21 International 4-Nations tournament.

Sharmila Devi and Mariana Kujur scored the goals for India.

Sharmila provided lead through a counter-attack in the third quarter after India custodian Bichu Devi pulled off some good saves.

Kujur then rounded off the tally in the final quarter by converting a drag-flick.