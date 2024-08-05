Twitter
Shefali Jariwala says she 'doesn't mind' paps zooming in on her back: 'I work bloody hard on my a**'

Julien Alfred wins gold at Paris Olympic's women's 100 m, earns first-ever gold for this lesser-known country

Gold knobs, helipad, hospital: Inside Saudi King Fahd's mansion that replicated White House, now in ruins, it's worth...

Amid divorce rumours, video of Shweta Bachchan talking about what she hates in Aishwarya Rai goes viral: 'She takes...'

Watch: Aryan Khan parties with rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi, Suhana Khan, videos go viral

HomeSports

Sports

Julien Alfred wins gold at Paris Olympic's women's 100 m, earns first-ever gold for this lesser-known country

Saint Lucia's Julien Alfred clocked 10.72 seconds to claim gold in the rain-drenched race at the Stade de France's running track.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 05, 2024, 09:11 AM IST

Julien Alfred wins gold at Paris Olympic's women's 100 m, earns first-ever gold for this lesser-known country
Saint Lucia's Julien Alfred after winning women's 100m race. (Picture: X/@Olympics)
Saint Lucia's Julien Alfred became the fastest woman on earth after winning the 100-metre race at the ongoing Paris Olympics. Alfred stunned pre-race favourite Sha'Carri Richardson of the United States of America, who claimed the second spot.

Alfred clocked 10.72 seconds to claim gold in the rain-drenched race at the Stade de France's running track. Meanwhile, Richardson had to settle for the silver after clocking 10.87 seconds. USA's Melissa Jefferson claimed bronze with 10.92 seconds. In the final, Richardson's reaction time was poor for which she had to settle for the silver.

The American had a reaction time of 0.221 seconds. Meanwhile, Alfred had a reaction time of 0.144 seconds. Alfred was just too far down the track for Richardson to mount one of her famous comebacks.

After finishing the race, Alfred dedicated the win to her father, who passed away in 2013. "Most importantly, God, my coach, and lastly, my dad, who believed that I could do it. He passed away in 2013, and now he couldn't get to see me on the biggest stage of my career. But he'll always be so boastful of his daughter being an Olympian," Alfred was quoted by Olympics.com as saying.

The 23-year-old had to leave the athletics when she lost her father. But her coach motivated her and convinced her return to the sport. The Saint Lucian also etched her name on the history book after becoming the first-ever Olympic medallist as she claimed the gold medal in the women's 100m. "Growing up, I've always said I wanted to be one of Saint Lucia's first Olympic medallists. First gold medallists at the Olympic Games," she added.

However, this time there was no dominance from the Jamaicans in women's 100m race, like what happend in the Tokyo Olympics. In the previous Summer Games, Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah claimed gold. Meanwhile, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson of Jamaica secured the second and third spots, respectively.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
