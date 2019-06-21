Jude Felix slams Hockey India for poor planning with junior team

Former India junior men's team coach Jude Felix has slammed Hockey India (HI) for poor planning that resulted in the side's below-par sixth place finish at the 8-Nations U-21 Invitational tournament in Madrid last week.

HI decided to not renew the former India captain's two-year contract with the junior team that ended last month, instead advertising for post on its website on Wednesday.

While there were indications of this last year when Felix was not sent with the team for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games (YOG) before HI sacked Harendra Singh as the coach of the senior team and "adviced" him to take up the role with the junior side, HI sources have cited the team's poor performance in Madrid as the final nail in the coffin.

However, Felix said the tournament could not be the yardstick to judge him or the team as his boys were up against much older group of opposition players, most of whom would not have played the 2021 Junior World Cup.

"Out of the 18 members that I had, 10 were playing for the first time in an 11-a-side tournament, four of them were playing for the second time and the rest four for the third. What do you expect us to deliver then?" Felix said.

"We had camp after camp in Bengaluru, but where were the exposure tours? If this tournament was important for them, it was HI's mistake that they didn't send older guys for it. Where was their planning?" he added.

Appointed for the role in August 2017, Felix led the team to gold in the Youth Olympic qualifiers, bronze in the 2017 Sultan of Johor Cup and silver in following edition in October last year.

That was when, however, the YOG was also taking place in Buenos Aires, and HI sent its high-performance director David John with the team for the five-a-side event, while Felix was asked to go to Johor Bahru.

"The main coach didn't go to YOG, and they said Sultan of Johor was more important. Who were they trying to fool? YOG happens once in four years," Felix said.

It became evident that the national federation was looking beyond Felix in January this year when it wanted the 2016 Junior World Cup-winning coach Harendra to return to coaching the colts after being axed as the senior coach, while Felix still had five months left in his contract.